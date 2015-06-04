FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Radiant Angel' debuts at top of U.S. bestsellers list
June 4, 2015 / 7:06 PM / 2 years ago

'Radiant Angel' debuts at top of U.S. bestsellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 4 (Reuters) - "Radiant Angel," Nelson
DeMille's latest John Corey novel, captured the No. 1 spot on
the U.S. bestsellers list on Thursday.
    Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers
and independent distributors across the United States is used to
compile the list.
    Hardcover Fiction                      Last Week
    1. "Radiant Angel" by Nelson DeMille
(Grand Central, $28.00)                          -
    2. "The Girl on the Train" by
Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $26.95)                1
    3. "All the Light We Cannot See" by
Anthony Doerr (Scribner, $27.00)                 3
    4. "Piranha" by Clive Cussler and
Boyd Morrison (Putnam, $28.95)                   -
    5. "14th Deadly Sin" by James Patterson
and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown, $28.00)        2
    6. "Memory Man" by David Baldacci
(Grand Central, $28.00)                          4
    7. "Gathering Prey" by John Sandford
(Putnam, $28.95)                                 6
    8. "Seveneves" by Neal Stephenson
(Morrow, $35.00)                                 5
    9. "Beach Town" by Mary Kay Andrews
(St. Martin's, 26.99)                            7
    10. "The Liar" by Nora Roberts
(Putnam, $27.95)                                 8
    Hardcover Nonfiction
    1. "The Life-Changing Magic of 
Tidying Up" by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $16.99)   1
    2. "The Wright Brothers" by David            
McCullough (Simon & Schuster, $30.00)            2
    3. "Legends & Lies" by Bill O'Reilly and 
David Fisher (Holt, $32.00)                      3
    4. "And the Good News Is ..." by Dana Perino
(Hachette/Twelve, $26.00)                        4
    5. "American Wife" by Taya Kyle
(Morrow, $27.99)                                 5
    6. "The Road to Character" by David Brooks
(Random, $28.00)                                 6
    7. "The Whole 30," by Melissa Hartwig and
Dallas Hartwig (HMH, $30.00)                     8
    8. "Sugar Impact Diet Cookbook" by JJ Virgin
(Grand Central/Life & Style, $28.00)             -
    9. "It's a Long Story" by Willie Nelson
(Little, Brown, $30.00)                          15
    10. "A Lucky Life Interrupted" by Tom Brokaw
(Random, $27.00)                                 10
  (Week ended May 31, 2015, powered by Nielsen BookScan
© 2015 The Nielsen Company)

 (Editing by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Christian Plumb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
