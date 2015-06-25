FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
King's 'Finders Keepers' keeps top spot on U.S. bestsellers list
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 25, 2015 / 8:52 PM / 2 years ago

King's 'Finders Keepers' keeps top spot on U.S. bestsellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 25 (Reuters) - Stephen King's newest book,
"Finders Keepers," topped the U.S. bestsellers list on Thursday
for the third consecutive week.
    Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers
and independent distributors across the United States are used
to compile the list.
    
  Hardcover Fiction                      Last Week
  1. "Finders Keepers," by Stephen King
(Scribner, $30)                                  1
  2. "The Girl on the Train," by  
Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $26.95)                2
  3. "Country," by Danielle Steel
(Delacorte, $28.00)                              -
  4. "Tom Clancy: Under Fire," by
Grant Blackwood (Putnam, $28.95)                 -
  5. "The President's Shadow," by Brad Meltzer
(Grand Central, $28.00)                          -
  6. "Radiant Angel," by Nelson DeMille
(Grand Central, $28)                             4
  7. "In the Unlikely Event," by Judy Blume
(Knopf, $27.95)                                  3
  8. "Memory Man," by David Baldacci
(Grand Central, $28)                             9
  9. "The Rumor," by Elin Hilderbrand
(Little, Brown, 28.00)                           -
  10. "14th Deadly Sin," by James Patterson
and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown, $28)           7
    
  Hardcover Nonfiction
  1. "The Wright Brothers," by David            
McCullough (Simon & Schuster, $30)               1
  2. "Legends & Lies," by Bill O'Reilly and 
David Fisher (Holt, $32)                         3
  3. "The Life-Changing Magic of 
Tidying Up," by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $16.99)  2
  4. "Modern Romance" by Aziz Ansari
(Penguin Press, $28.95)                          -
  5. "Triggers," by Marshall Goldsmith
and Mark Reiter (Crown Business, $27.00)         4
  6. "It's a Long Story," by Willie Nelson
(Little, Brown, $30)                             10
  7. "Dead Wake," by Erik Larson    
(Crown, $28.00)                                  11
  8. "Killing Patton," by Bill O'Reilly
and Martin Dugard (Holt, $30.00)                 20
  9. "Adios, America," by Ann Coulter
(Regnery, $27.99)                                5
  10. "The Road to Character," by David Brooks
(Random, $28)                                    8
    
(Week ended June 21, 2015, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2015
The Nielsen Company)

 (Editing by Patricia Reaney and G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.