Patterson's 'Truth or Die' nabs top spot on U.S. bestsellers list
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 2, 2015 / 8:46 PM / 2 years ago

Patterson's 'Truth or Die' nabs top spot on U.S. bestsellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - "Truth or Die," James
Patterson's newest novel, shot straight to the top of the U.S
bestsellers list on Thursday, pushing Stephen King's "Finders
Keepers" into sixth place.
    Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers
and independent distributors across the United States is used to
compile the list.
  Hardcover Fiction                      Last Week
    1. "Truth or Die" by James Patterson
and Howard Roughan (Little, Brown, $28.00)       -
    2. "The Girl on the Train," by  
Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $26.95)                2
    3. "The Melody Lingers On" by 
Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster, $26.99)    -
    4. "Wicked Charms" by Janet Evanovich and
Phoef Sutton (Bantam, $28.00)                    -
    5. "Country," by Danielle Steel
(Delacorte, $28.00)                              3
    6. "Finders Keepers," by Stephen King
(Scribner, $30)                                  1
    7. "Tom Clancy: Under Fire," by
Grant Blackwood (Putnam, $28.95)                 4
    8. "In the Unlikely Event," by Judy Blume
(Knopf, $27.95)                                  7
    9. "Radiant Angel," by Nelson DeMille
(Grand Central, $28)                             6
    10. "The President's Shadow," by
Brad Meltzer (Grand Central, $28.00)             5
    Hardcover Nonfiction
    1. "Down the Rabbit Hole" by Holly Madison
(Morrow/Dey Street, $25.99)                      -
    2. "The Life-Changing Magic of 
Tidying Up," by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $16.99)  3
    3. "The Wright Brothers," by David            
McCullough (Simon & Schuster, $30)               1
    4. "Modern Romance" by Aziz Ansari
(Penguin Press, $28.95)                          4
    5. "Legends & Lies," by Bill O'Reilly and 
David Fisher (Holt, $32)                         2
    6. "Triggers," by Marshall Goldsmith
and Mark Reiter (Crown Business, $27.00)         5
    7. "Dead Wake," by Erik Larson    
(Crown, $28.00)                                  7
    8. "Adios, America," by Ann Coulter
(Regnery, $27.99)                                9
    9. "The Whole 30" by Dallas Hartwig and
Melissa Hartwig (HMH, $30.00)                    14
    10. "The Road to Character," by 
David Brooks (Random, $28)                       10
 (Week ended June 28, 2015, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2015
The Nielsen Company)

 (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
