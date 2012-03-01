FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
"Lone Wolf" jumps to top of Bestsellers List
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 1, 2012 / 8:11 PM / in 6 years

"Lone Wolf" jumps to top of Bestsellers List

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters) - "Lone Wolf" soared to
the top of the Publishers Weekly best-sellers list on Thursday. 	
    The list is compiled from data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide. 	
    Hardcover Fiction                   Last Week 	
    1. "Lone Wolf" by Jodi Picoult       
(Atria, $28)                                 -	
    2. "Celebrity in Death" by J.D. Robb 	
(Putnam, $27.95)                             -	
    3. "A Perfect Blood" by Kim Harrison 	
(Harper Voyager, $26.99)                     -	
    4. "Kill Shot" by Vince Flynn	
(Atria, $27.99)                              2	
    5. "Private Games" by James Patterson &         
Mark Sullivan (Little, Brown, $27.99)        1	
    6. "Defending Jacob" by William Landay	
(Delacorte, $26)                             4	
    7. "The Wolf Gift" by Anne Rice 	
(Knopf, $25.95)                              3	
    8. "I've Got Your Number" by 	
Sophie Kinsella (Dial, $26)                  5	
    9. "The Shadow Patrol" by Alex Berenson 	
(Putnam, $26.95)                             -	
    10. "11/22/63" by Stephen King 	
(Scribner, $35)                              7	
    Hardcover nonfiction	
    1. "American Sniper" by Chris Kyle, with Scott
McEwen (Morrow, $26.99)                      1	
    2. "Abundance" by Peter H. Diamandis &   	
Steven Kotler (Free Press, $26.99)           -	
    3. "The End of Illness" by 	
David Agus, M.D. (Free Press, $26)           5	
    4. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly &  	
Martin Dugard (Holt, $28)                    4	
    5. "The World of Downton Abbey" by 	
Jessica Fellowes (St. Martin's, $29.99)      7	
    6. "Steve Jobs" by Walter Isaacson 	
(Simon & Schuster, $35)                      6	
    7. "Indivisible" by James Robison & 
Jay W. Richards (FaithWords, $21.99)         -	
    8. "The Start-Up of You" by Reid 	
Hoffman & Ben Casnocha (Crown, $26)          3	
    9. "Yes! Energy" by Loral Langemeier	
(Hay House, $24.95)                          -	
    10. "Ameritopia" by Mark R. Levin	
(Threshold, $26.99)                          2	
        	
	
 (Editing by Patricia Reaney)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.