REFILE-"The Lost Years" tops bestsellers list
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 12, 2012 / 6:55 PM / 5 years ago

REFILE-"The Lost Years" tops bestsellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds dropped letter in headline)	
    NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - "The Lost Years" soared to
the top of the Publishers Weekly best-sellers list on Thursday. 	
    The list is compiled from data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide. 	
    Hardcover Fiction                   Last Week	
    1. "The Lost Years" by Mary Higgins	
Clark (Simon & Schuster, $26.99)             -	
    2. "Guilty Wives" by James Patterson	
& David Ellis (Little, Brown, $27.99)        2	
    3. "Sacré Bleu" by Christopher Moore	
(Morrow, $26.99)                             -	
    4. "The Limpopo Academy of Private	
Detection" by Alexander McCall Smith	
(Pantheon, $24.95)                           -	
    5. "Betrayal" by Danielle Steet	
(Delacorte $28)                              3	
    6. "The Shoemaker's Wife" by Adriana	
Trigiani (Harper, $26.99)                    -	
    7. "The Beginner's Goodbye" by Anne	
Tyler (Knopf, $24.95)                        -	
    8. "Stay Close" by Harlan Coben	
(Dutton, $27.95)                             4	
    9. "Lover Reborn" by J.R. Ward 	
(NAL, $27.95)                                1	
    10. "Gypped" by Carol Higgins Clark	
(Scribner, $25)                              -	
    Hardcover nonfiction	
    1. "Drift" by Rachel Maddow  	
(Crown, $25)                                 1	
    2. "Weeknights with Giada" by	
Giada De Laurentiis (Clarkson Potter, $35)   2	
    3. "The Big Miss" by Hank Haney 	
(Crown, $26)                                 3	
    4. "Trickle Down Tyranny" by	
Michael Savage (Morrow, $26.99)              -	
    5. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks:	
Food from My Frontier" by Ree Drummond	
(Morrow, $29.99)                             5	
    6. "Imagine" by Jonah Lehrer	
(Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, $26)             4	
    7. "Mrs. Kennedy and Me" by Clint	
Hill with Lisa McCubbin (Gallery, $26)       -	
    8. "Wild" by Cheryl Strayed	
(Knopf, $25.95)                              10     
    9. "All In" by Paula Broadwell with	
Vernon Loeb (Penguin Press, $29.95)          -	
    10. "The Blood Sugar Solution" by Mark 	
Hyman M.D.(Little, Brown $27.99)              8	
     	
	
 (Editing by Patricia Reaney)

