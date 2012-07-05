"Gone Girl" jumps to top of U.S. bestsellers list

NEW YORK, July 5 (Reuters) - "Gone Girl" shot to the top of Publishers Weekly's bestseller list on Thursday, b umping "Wicked Business" out of the No. 1 spot. The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn (Crown, $25.00) 2 2. "Wicked Business" by Janet Evanovich (Bantam $28) 1 3. "Bloodline: A Sigma Force Novel" by James Rollins (William Morrow, 27.99) - 4. "Summerland" by Elin Hilderbrand (Reagan Arthur, $26.99) - 5. "Calico Joe" by John Grisham (Doubleday, $24.95) 3 6. "The Age of Miracles" by Karen Thompson Walker (Random House, $26.00) - 7. "The Storm" by Clive Cussler (Putnam, $27.95) 4 8. "Mission to Paris" by Alan Furst (Random House, $27.00) 11 9. "Porch Lights" by Dorothea Benton Frank (William Morrow, $25.99) 7 10. "11th Hour" by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown, $27.99) 5 Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "Cowards" by Glenn Beck (Threshold Editions, $28.00) 1 2. "Wild" by Cheryl Strayed (Knopf, $25.95) 3 3. "The Amateur" by Edward Klein (Regnery, $27.95) 2 4. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt, $28) 4 5. "The Skinny Rules" by Bob Harper (Ballantine, $26.00) 6 6. "An American Son" by Marco Rubio (Sentinel, $26.95) 11 7. "It Worked for Me" by Colin Powell (Harper, $27.99) 5 8. "Leading Culture Change in Global Organizations" by Daniel Denison (Jossey-Bass, $34.95) - 9. "What Really Happened: John Edwards, Our Daughter and Me" by Rielle Hunter (Benbella, $24.95) - 10. "The Great Destroyer" by David Limbaugh (Regnery, $29.95) 7 Week ending July 1, 2012, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2012 The Nielsen Company. (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Jan Paschal)