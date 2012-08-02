"Friends Forever" tops U.S. bestseller list

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - "Friends Forever" jumped to the top of Publishers Weekly's bestseller list on Thursday. The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "Friends Forever" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.00) - 2. "Where We Belong" by Emily Giffin (St. Martin's, $27.99) - 3. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn (Crown, $25.00) 3 4. "Black List: A Thriller" by Brad Thor (Atria, $27.99) - 5. "The Fallen Angel" by Daniel Silva (Harper, $27.99) 1 6. "I, Michael Bennett" by James Patterson/Michael Ledwidge (Little, Brown, $27.99) 2 7. "Broken Harbor" by Tana French (Viking, $27.95) - 8. "Shadow of Night" by Deborah Harkness (Viking, $28.95) 4 9. "Backfire" by Catherine Coulter (Crown, $25.00) 5 10. "Judgment Call" by J. A. Jance (William Morrow, $25.99) - Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "The Corruption Chronicles" by Tom Fitton (Threshold Editions, $26.99) - 2. "Wild" by Cheryl Strayed (Knopf, $25.95) 1 3. "The Mobile Wave" by Michael Saylor (Vanguard, $25.99) 5 4. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt, $28.00) 3 5. "The Amateur" by Edward Klein (Regnery, $27.95) 4 6. "Wheat Belly" by William Davis (Rodale Press, $25.99) 26 7. "How: Why How We Do Anything..." by Dov Seidman (Wiley, $27.95) 7 8. "Steve Jobs" by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster, $35.00) 10 9. "Cowards" by Glenn Beck (Threshold Editions, $28.00) 9 10. "The Skinny Rules" by Bob Harper (Ballantine, $26.00) 8 Week ended July 29, 2012, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2012 The Nielsen Co. (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Lisa Von Ahn)