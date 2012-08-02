FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
"Friends Forever" tops U.S. bestseller list
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 2, 2012 / 5:00 PM / in 5 years

"Friends Forever" tops U.S. bestseller list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - "Friends Forever" jumped to the
top of Publishers Weekly's bestseller list on Thursday. 
    The list is compiled using data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide. 
    Hardcover Fiction                   Last Week
    1. "Friends Forever" by Danielle Steel
(Delacorte, $28.00)                          -
    2. "Where We Belong" by Emily Giffin
(St. Martin's, $27.99)                       -
    3. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn
(Crown, $25.00)                        3 
    4. "Black List: A Thriller" by Brad
Thor (Atria, $27.99)                         -
    5. "The Fallen Angel" by Daniel
Silva (Harper, $27.99)                       1
    6. "I, Michael Bennett" by
James Patterson/Michael Ledwidge (Little, 
Brown, $27.99)                               2
    7. "Broken Harbor" by     Tana French
(Viking, $27.95)                             -
    8. "Shadow of Night" by Deborah Harkness 
(Viking, $28.95)                             4
    9. "Backfire" by Catherine Coulter
(Crown, $25.00)                              5
   10. "Judgment Call" by     J. A. Jance
(William Morrow, $25.99)          
               - 
    Hardcover Nonfiction
    1. "The Corruption Chronicles" by
Tom Fitton (Threshold Editions, $26.99)      -
    2. "Wild" by Cheryl Strayed
(Knopf, $25.95)                               1
    3. "The Mobile Wave" by Michael Saylor
(Vanguard, $25.99)                           5
    4. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly & 
Martin Dugard (Holt, $28.00)                 3
    5. "The Amateur" by Edward Klein 
(Regnery, $27.95)                            4
    6. "Wheat Belly" by William Davis
(Rodale Press, $25.99)                      26
    7. "How: Why How We Do Anything..."
by Dov Seidman (Wiley, $27.95)               7
    8. "Steve Jobs" by Walter Isaacson
(Simon & Schuster, $35.00)                  10
    9. "Cowards" by    Glenn Beck
(Threshold Editions, $28.00)                 9
   10. "The Skinny Rules" by Bob Harper
(Ballantine, $26.00)                         8
    Week ended July 29, 2012, powered by
Nielsen BookScan © 2012 The Nielsen Co.
 

 (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.