"Gone Girl" tops U.S. bestseller fiction list

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - "Gone Girl" climbed back to the top of Publishers Weekly's bestseller list on Thursday after slipping to third place last week. The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn (Crown, $25.00) 3 2. "Odd Apocalypse" by Dean R. Koontz (Bantam, $28.00) - 3. "Friends Forever" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.00) 1 4. "Where We Belong" by Emily Giffin (St. Martin's, $27.99) 2 5. "Black List: A Thriller" by Brad Thor (Atria, $27.99) 4 6. "I, Michael Bennett" by James Patterson/Michael Ledwidge (Little, Brown, $27.99) 6 7. "The Fallen Angel" by Daniel Silva (Harper, $27.99) 5 8. "Shadow of Night" by Deborah Harkness (Viking, $28.95) 8 9. "Haven" by Kay Hooper (Berkley, $26.95) - 10. "Backfire" by Catherine Coulter 9 (Putnam, $26.95) Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "Wild" by Cheryl Strayed (Knopf, $25.95) 2 2. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt, $28.00) 4 3. "Vintage Cakes" by Julie Richardson (Ten Speed Press, ($24.00) - 4. "The Amateur" by Edward Klein (Regnery, $27.95) 5 5. "Double Cross" by Ben Macintyre (Crown, $26.00) - 6. "Wheat Belly" by William Davis (Rodale Press, $25.99) 6 7. "Steve Jobs" by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster, $35.00) 8 8. "The Blood Sugar Solution" by Mark Hyman (Little, Brown, $27.99) 30 9. "I Hate Everyone... Starting With Me by Joan Rivers (Berkley, $25.95) 47 10. "The Skinny Rules" by Bob Harper (Ballantine, $26.00) 10 Week ending Aug. 5, powered by Nielsen BookScan