"Gone Girl" retains perch on top of U.S. bestseller list

NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - "Gone Girl" held on to the top spot of Publishers Weekly's bestseller list on Thursday. The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn (Crown, $25.00) 1 2. "Friends Forever" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.00) 3 3. "Odd Apocalypse" by Dean R. Koontz (Bantam, $28.00) 2 4. "Where We Belong" by Emily Giffin (St. Martin's, $27.99) 4 5. "Sweet Talk" by Julie Garwood Dutton (Dutton, $26.95) - 6. "The Spymasters" by W. E. B. Griffin (Putnam Adult, $27.95) - 7. "Black List: A Thriller" by Brad Thor (Atria, $27.99) 5 8. "I, Michael Bennett" by James Patterson/Michael Ledwidge (Little, Brown, $27.99) 6 9. "Time Untime" by Sherrilyn Kenyon (St. Martin's, 25.99) - 10. "The Fallen Angel" by Daniel Silva (Harper, $27.99) 7 Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "Heart, Smarts, Guts, and Luck" by Anthony K. Tjan et al. (Harvard Business School, $25.00) - 2. "Wild" by Cheryl Strayed (Knopf, $25.95) 1 3. "The Amateur" by Edward Klein (Regnery, $27.95) 4 4. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt, $28.00) 2 5. "Wheat Belly" by William Davis (Rodale Press, $25.99) 6 6. "Double Cross" by Ben Macintyre (Crown, $26.00) 5 7. "Dearie: The Remarkable Life of Julia Child" by Bob Spitz (Knopf, 29.95) - 8. "The Corruption Chronicles" by Tom Fitton (Threshold Editions, $26.99) - 9. "Leapfrogging: Harness the Power of Surprise for Business" by Soren Kaplan (Berrett-Koehler Publishers, $27.95) - 10. "Steve Jobs" by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster, $35.00) 7 Week ending Aug. 12, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2012 The Nielsen Company. (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Marguerita Choy)