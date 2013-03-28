'Six Years' soars to top of U.S. bestseller list

NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - Thriller writer Harlan Coben's newest book, "Six Years," jumped to the top of the Publishers Weekly's bestseller list on Thursday. The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "Six Years" by Harlan Coben (Dutton, $27.95) - 2. "The Storyteller" by Jodi Picoult (Atria, $28.99) 2 3. "Alex Cross, Run" by James Patterson (Little, Brown, $28.99) 1 4. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn (Crown, $25.00) 4 5. "The Striker" by Cussler/Scott (Putnam, 27.95) 3 6. "A Week in Winter" by Maeve Binchy (Knopf, $26.95) 5 7. "Calculated in Death" by J.D. Robb (Putnam, $27.95) 6 8. "A Story of God and All of Us" by Mark Burnett (FaithWords, $24.99) 9 9. "The Chance" by Karen Kingsbury (Howard Books, $22.99) 8 10. "Damascus Countdown" by Joel C. Rosenberg (Tyndale. $26.99) 11 Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "Lean In" by Sheryl Sandberg (Knopf, $24.95) 1 2. "Life Code" by Dr. Phil McGraw (Bird Street Books, $26.00) 2 3. "The FastDiet" by Michael Mosley (Atria, $24.00) 7 4. "Patients Come Second: Leading the Change by Changing the Way You Lead" by Paul Spiegelman/Britt Berrett (An Inc. Original, $24.95) - 5. "Firsthand" by Ryan and Josh Shook (WaterBrook, $17.99) - 6. "Killing Kennedy" by Bill O'Reilly (Henry Holt, $28.00) 4 7. "Shred: The Revolutionary Diet" by Ian K. Smith, M.D. (St. Martin's, $24.99) 3 8. "The Duck Commander Family " by Willie & Korie Robertson (Howard Books, $23.99) 13 9. "I Declare: 31 Promises to Speak" by Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $21.99) 6 10. "Salt Sugar Fat" by Michael Moss (Random House, $28.00) 14 Week ended March 24, 2013, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2012 The Nielsen Company. (Editing by Patricia Reaney; and Jackie Frank)