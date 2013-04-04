FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Lover at Last' soars to top of U.S. bestseller list
April 4, 2013 / 5:01 PM / in 4 years

'Lover at Last' soars to top of U.S. bestseller list

NEW YORK, April 4 (Reuters) - J.R. Ward's "Lover at Last"
debuted at the top of the Publishers Weekly's bestseller list on
Thursday.  
    The list is compiled using data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide.
      
    Hardcover Fiction                     Last Week
    1. "Lover at Last" by J. R. Ward
(New American Library, $27.95)                -
    2. "Six Years" by Harlan Coben
(Dutton, $27.95)                              1
    3. "The Storyteller" by Jodi Picoult
(Atria, $28.99)                               2
    4. "Alex Cross, Run" by James Patterson
(Little, Brown, $28.99)                       3
    5. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn 
(Crown, $25.00)                               4
    6. "The Burgess Boys" by Elizabeth Strout
(Random House, $26.00)                        -
    7. "Leaving Everything Most Loved" by
Jacqueline Winspear (Harper, $26.99)          -
    8. "A Week in Winter" by Maeve
Binchy    (Knopf, $26.95)                        6 
    9. "The Striker" by Cussler/Scott
(Putnam, 27.95)                               5
    10. "A Story of God and All of Us" by 
Mark Burnett (FaithWords, $24.99)             8
    
    Hardcover Nonfiction
    1. "Lean In" by    Sheryl Sandberg
(Knopf, $24.95)                               1
    2. "Life Code" by Dr. Phil McGraw
(Bird Street Books, $26.00)                   2
    3. "Decisive" by Chip Heath
(Crown Business, $26.00)                      -
    4. "The FastDiet" by Michael Mosley
(Atria, $24.00)                               3
    5. "The Power of Consistency" by
Weldon Long (Wiley, 24.95)                    -
    6. "The Duck Commander Family    " by Willie
& Korie Robertson (Howard Books, $23.99)      8
    7. "Killing Kennedy" by Bill O'Reilly 
(Henry Holt, $28.00)                          6
    8. "The Hormone Cure" by Sara Gottfried
(Scribner, $28.00)                            34
    9. "I Declare: 31 Promises to Speak" by    
Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $21.99)              9
    10. "Shred: The Revolutionary Diet" by
Ian K. Smith, M.D. (St. Martin's, $24.99)     7
    
   Week ended March 31, 2013, powered by 
Nielsen BookScan © 2012 The Nielsen Company.

 (Editing by Patricia Reaney)

