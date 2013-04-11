FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Starting Now' bows at top of U.S. bestseller list
April 11, 2013 / 5:46 PM / 4 years ago

'Starting Now' bows at top of U.S. bestseller list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) - Debbie Macomber's "Starting
Now" debuted at the top of the Publishers Weekly's bestseller
list on Thursday.  
    The list is compiled using data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide.
      
    Hardcover Fiction                     Last Week
    1. "Starting Now" by Debbie Macomber             
(Ballantine, $26.00)                          -
    2. "Six Years" by Harlan Coben
(Dutton, $27.95)                              2
    3. "Manuscript Found In Accra" by Paulo               
Coelho (Knopf, $22.00)                        -
    4. "Life After Life" by Kate Atkinson                  
(L.B./Reagan Arthur, $27.99)                  - 
    5. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn 
(Crown, $25.00)                               5
    6. "The Burgess Boys" by Elizabeth Strout
(Random House, $26.00)                        6
    7. "The Storyteller" by Jodi Picoult
(Atria, $28.99)                               3
    8. "Lover At Last" by J.R. Ward                         
(NAL, $27.95)                                 1 
    9. "Alex Cross, Run" by James Patterson
(Little, Brown, $28.99)                       4
   10. "A Week in Winter" by Maeve
Binchy    (Knopf, $26.95)                        8 

    
    Hardcover Nonfiction
    1. "Lean In" by    Sheryl Sandberg
(Knopf, $24.95)                               1
    2. "It's All Good" by Gwyneth Paltrow                  
(Grand Central, $32.00)                       -
    3. "The Duck Commander Family    " by Willie
& Korie Robertson (Howard Books, $23.99)      6
    4. "Life Code" by Dr. Phil McGraw
(Bird Street Books, $26.00)                   2
    5. "The FastDiet" by Michael Mosley
(Atria, $24.00)                               4
    6. "Making Good Habits, Breaking Bad                  
Habits" by Joyce Meyer (FaithWords, $19.99)   -
    7. "Secrets of Silicon Valley" by Deborah               
Perry Piscione (Palgrave Macmillan, $27.00)   -
    8. "Carry on, Warrior" by Glennon Melton          
(Scribner, $25.00)                            -
    9. "Daring Greatly" by Brene Brown                  
(Gotham, $26.00)                              11
   10. "Shred: The Revolutionary Diet" by
Ian K. Smith, M.D. (St. Martin's, $24.99)     10
    
   Week ended April 7, 2013, powered by 
Nielsen BookScan © 2012 The Nielsen Company.

 (Editing by Chris Michaud and Vicki Allen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
