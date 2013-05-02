FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-'The Hit' soars to top of U.S. bestsellers list
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 2, 2013 / 4:06 PM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-'The Hit' soars to top of U.S. bestsellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Corrects both lists after book "Vader's Little Princess," was
switched from non-fiction to fiction list)
    NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - David Baldacci's new book, "The
Hit," soared to the top of the U.S. bestsellers list on
Thursday.
    The list is compiled using data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide.
    Hardcover Fiction                     Last Week
    1. "The Hit" by David Baldacci
(Grand Central, $27.99)                       -
    2. "Whiskey Beach" by Nora Roberts                          
      (Putnam, $27.95)                              1
    3. "Fly Away" by Kristin Hannah
(St. Martin's, $27.99)                        -
    4. "Daddy's Gone a Hunting" by Mary 
Higgins (Simon & Schuster, $26.99)            2
    5. "Paris: The Novel" by Edward
Rutherfurd (Doubleday, $32.50)                -
    6. "Wedding Night" by Sophie Kinsella
(Dial, $26.00)                                -
    7. "Vader's Little Princess" by 
Jeffrey Brown     (Chronicle, $14.95)             - 
    8. "The Mystery Woman" by Amanda Quick
(Putnam, $26.95)                              -
    9. "Don't Go" by Lisa Scottoline
(St Martin's, $27.99)                         5
    10. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn 
(Crown, $25.00)                               8
    Hardcover Nonfiction
    1. "Let's Explore Diabetes with Owls" by
David Sedaris (Little Brown, $27.00)           -
    2. "The One Thing" by Gary Keller                       
(Bard Press, $24.95)                          3
    3. "Start" by Jon Acuff 
(Thomas Nelson, $22.99)                       -
    4. "Lean In" by    Sheryl Sandberg
(Knopf, $24.95)                               1
    5. "Jumpstart to Skinny" by Bob Harper
(Ballantine, $25.00)                          -
    6. "Cooked" by Michael Pollan     
(Penguin, $27.95)                             -
    7. "The Duck Commander Family    " by Willie
& Korie Robertson (Howard Books, $23.99)      6
    8. "Becoming a Supple Leopard" by Kelly
Starrett (Victory Belt Publishing, $59.95)    -
    9. "It's All Good" by Gwyneth Paltrow                  
(Grand Central, $32.00)                       5
    10. "Life Code" by Dr. Phil McGraw
(Bird Street Books, $26.00)                   8
 Week ended April 28, 2013, powered by 
Nielsen BookScan © 2012 The Nielsen Company.

 (Editing by Chris Michaud and Vicki Allen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
