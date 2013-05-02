CORRECTED-'The Hit' soars to top of U.S. bestsellers list

(Corrects both lists after book "Vader's Little Princess," was switched from non-fiction to fiction list) NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - David Baldacci's new book, "The Hit," soared to the top of the U.S. bestsellers list on Thursday. The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "The Hit" by David Baldacci (Grand Central, $27.99) - 2. "Whiskey Beach" by Nora Roberts (Putnam, $27.95) 1 3. "Fly Away" by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's, $27.99) - 4. "Daddy's Gone a Hunting" by Mary Higgins (Simon & Schuster, $26.99) 2 5. "Paris: The Novel" by Edward Rutherfurd (Doubleday, $32.50) - 6. "Wedding Night" by Sophie Kinsella (Dial, $26.00) - 7. "Vader's Little Princess" by Jeffrey Brown (Chronicle, $14.95) - 8. "The Mystery Woman" by Amanda Quick (Putnam, $26.95) - 9. "Don't Go" by Lisa Scottoline (St Martin's, $27.99) 5 10. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn (Crown, $25.00) 8 Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "Let's Explore Diabetes with Owls" by David Sedaris (Little Brown, $27.00) - 2. "The One Thing" by Gary Keller (Bard Press, $24.95) 3 3. "Start" by Jon Acuff (Thomas Nelson, $22.99) - 4. "Lean In" by Sheryl Sandberg (Knopf, $24.95) 1 5. "Jumpstart to Skinny" by Bob Harper (Ballantine, $25.00) - 6. "Cooked" by Michael Pollan (Penguin, $27.95) - 7. "The Duck Commander Family " by Willie & Korie Robertson (Howard Books, $23.99) 6 8. "Becoming a Supple Leopard" by Kelly Starrett (Victory Belt Publishing, $59.95) - 9. "It's All Good" by Gwyneth Paltrow (Grand Central, $32.00) 5 10. "Life Code" by Dr. Phil McGraw (Bird Street Books, $26.00) 8 Week ended April 28, 2013, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2012 The Nielsen Company. (Editing by Chris Michaud and Vicki Allen)