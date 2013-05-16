FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Dead Ever After' debuts at top of U.S. best-sellers list
May 16, 2013

'Dead Ever After' debuts at top of U.S. best-sellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 16 (Reuters) - "Dead Ever After," by Charlaine
Harris, shot to the top of the U.S. best-sellers list on
Thursday.
    The list is compiled using data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide.
    Hardcover Fiction                     Last Week
    1. "Dead Ever After" by Charlaine Harris
(Ace, $27.95)                                 -
    2. "The 12th of Never" by James
Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown,
$27.99)                                       1
    3. "Silken Prey" by John Sandford
(Putnam, $27.95)                              -
    4. "The Hit" by David Baldacci
(Grand Central, $27.99)                       2
    5. "A Step of Faith" by Richard
Paul Evans (Simon & Schuster, $19.99          -
    6. "Whiskey Beach" by Nora Roberts                          
      (Putnam, $27.95)                              3
    7. "A Delicate Truth" by John le Carré
(Viking, $28.95)                              -
    8. "Daddy's Gone a Hunting" by Mary 
Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster, $26.99)      4
    9. "Robert B. Parker's Wonderland"
by Ace Atkins (Putnam, $26.95)                -
    10. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn 
(Crown, $25.00)                               9
   Hardcover Non-fiction
    1. "Happy, Happy, Happy" by
Phil Robertson (Howard Books, $24.99)         -
    2. "Lean In" by    Sheryl Sandberg
(Knopf, $24.95)                               2
    3. "Let's Explore Diabetes with Owls"
by David Sedaris (Little, Brown, $27.00)      3
    4. "The Duck Commander Family    " by Willie
& Korie Robertson (Howard Books, $23.99)      4
    5. "Waiting to Be Heard" by Amanda Knox
(Harper, $28.99)                              1
    6. "Cooked" by Michael Pollan     
(Penguin, $27.95)                             5
    7. "It's All Good" by Gwyneth Paltrow                  
(Grand Central, $32.00)                       6
    8. "Keep It Pithy" by Bill O'Reilly
(Crown Archetype, $21.99)                     -
    9. "Dad Is Fat" by Jim Gaffigan
(Crown Archetype, $25.00)                     -
    10. "The Unstoppables" by
Bill Schley (    Wiley, $24.95)                   -  
 Week ended May 12, 2013, powered by 
Nielsen BookScan © 2013 The Nielsen Company.

 (Editing by Patricia Reaney and David Brunnstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
