'Inferno' maintains top spot on U.S. best-sellers list
June 13, 2013 / 3:56 PM / 4 years ago

'Inferno' maintains top spot on U.S. best-sellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - Dan Brown's "Inferno" kept a
tight hold on the top spot of the U.S. best-sellers list on
Thursday for the fourth straight week.
    The list is compiled using data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide.
    Hardcover Fiction                     Last Week
    1. "Inferno" by Dan Brown (Doubleday,
$29.95)                                       1
    2. "And the Mountains Echoed"
by Khaled Hosseini (Riverhead, $28.95)        2
    3. "Zero Hour" by Clive Cussler/Graham
Brown    (Putnam, $28.95)                       3
    4. "Revenge Wears Prada" by Lauren
Weisberger (Simon & Schuster, $25.99)         -
    5. "Deeply Odd" by Dean Koontz
(Bantam, $28.00)                              4
    6. "The Kill Room" by Jeffery Deaver
(Grand Central, $28.00)                       -
    7. "Ladies' Night" by     Mary Kay Andrews
(St. Martin's, $26.99)                        -
    8. "The 12th of Never" by James
Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown,
$27.99)                                       5
    9. "The Hit" by David Baldacci
(Grand Central, $27.99)                       7
    10. "Silken Prey" by John Sandford
(Putnam, $27.95)                              8
    Hardcover Non-fiction
    1. "Happy, Happy, Happy" by
Phil Robertson (Howard Books, $24.99)         1
    2. "American Gun" by Chris Kyle
(William Morrow, $29.99)                      -
    3. "George Washington" by Jack E. Levin
(Threshold Editions, $18.00)                  -
    4. "Lean In" by    Sheryl Sandberg
(Knopf, $24.95)                               2
    5. "The Duck Commander Family    " by Willie
& Korie Robertson (Howard Books, $23.99)      5
    6. "Keep It Pithy" by Bill O'Reilly
(Crown Archetype, $21.99)                     6
    7. "Finerman's Rules" by Karen Finerman
(Buusiness Plus, $27.00)                      -
    8. "Eleven Rings" by Phil Jackson
(Penguin, $27.95)                             3
    9. "The Guns at Last Light" by Rick
Atkinson (Henry Holt, $40)                    7
    10. "Let's Explore Diabetes with Owls"
by David Sedaris (Little, Brown, $27.00)      4
  Week that ended June 9, 2013, powered by 
Nielsen BookScan © 2013 The Nielsen Company.

 (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Vicki Allen)

