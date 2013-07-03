'Second Honeymoon' knocks 'Inferno' from top of U.S. best-sellers list

NEW YORK, July 3 (Reuters) - "Second Honeymoon" by James Patterson and Howard Roughan soared to the top of the U.S. best-sellers list on Wednesday, deposing Dan Brown's "Inferno," which had held the top spot for six consecutive weeks. The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "Second Honeymoon" by James Patterson and Howard Roughan (Little, Brown, $28.00) 28 2. "Inferno" by Dan Brown (Doubleday, $29.95) 1 3. "And the Mountains Echoed" by Khaled Hosseini (Riverhead, $28.95) 4 4. "The Heist" by Janet Evanovich (Bantam, $28.00) 2 5. "Ocean at the End of the Lane" by Neil Gaiman (William Morrow, $25.99) 3 6. "Beautiful Day" by Elin Hilderbrand (Reagan Arthur, $28.00) - 7. "The Eye of God" by James Rollins (William Morrow, $27.99) - 8. "Bad Monkey" by Carl Hiaasen (Knopf, $26.95) 5 9. "The Silver Star" by Jeannette Walls (Scribner, $26.00) 6 10. "Revenge Wears Prada" by Lauren Weisberger (Simon & Schuster, $25.99) 9 Hardcover Non-fiction 1. "Happy, Happy, Happy" by Phil Robertson (Howard Books, $24.99) 1 2. "Lean In" by Sheryl Sandberg (Knopf, $24.95) 3 3. "The Duck Commander Family " by Willie & Korie Robertson (Howard Books, $23.99) 4 4. "American Gun" by Chris Kyle (William Morrow, $29.99) 2 5. "Shred: The Revolutionary Diet" by Ian K. Smith (St. Martin's, $24.99) 50 6. "Let's Explore Diabetes With Owls" by David Sedaris (Little Brown $27.00) 7 7. "Eleven Rings" by Phil Jackson (Penguin, $27.95) 5 8. "Dad Is Fat" by Jim Gaffigan (Crown Archetype, $25.00) 6 9. "Life Code" by Dr. Phil McGraw (Penguin, $26.00) 11 10. "Keep It Pithy" by Bill O'Reilly (Crown Archetype, $21.99) 8 Week that ended June 30, 2013, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2013 The Nielsen Company. (Editing by Chris Michaud and Sandra Maler)