'Mistress' soars to top of U.S. best-sellers list
August 15, 2013 / 5:46 PM / in 4 years

'Mistress' soars to top of U.S. best-sellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - "The Mistress," a political
thriller by James Patterson and David Ellis, shot to the top of
the U.S. best-sellers list on Thursday, pushing "The Cuckoo's
Calling" into second place.
    The list is compiled using data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide.
    Hardcover Fiction                      Last Week
    1. "The Mistress," by James Patterson and
David Ellis (Little, Brown, $28.00)             35    
    2. "The Cuckoo's Calling" by     Robert
Galbraith (Mulholland, $26.00)                  1 
    3. "Inferno" by Dan Brown (Doubleday, 
$29.95)                                         2
    4. "Hotshot" by    Julie Garwood 
(Dutton, $26.95)                                 -
    5. "And the Mountains Echoed" by Khaled 
Hosseini (Riverhead, $28.95)                    4
    6. "First Sight" by Danielle Steel
(Delacorte, $28.00)                             3
    7. "The Last Witness" by W.E.B. Griffin
(Putnam, $27.95)                                -
    8. "The English Girl" by Daniel Silva
(Harper, $27.99)                                5
    9. "The Ocean at the End of the Lane"
by Neil Gaiman (William Morrow, $25.99)         9
    10. "Second Honeymoon" by James Patterson  
and Howard Roughan (Little, Brown, $28.00)      6
    Hardcover non-fiction
    1. "Zealot" by Reza Aslan
(Random House, $27.00)                          1
    2. "Happy, Happy, Happy" by
Phil Robertson (Howard Books, $24.99)           2
    3. "Lean In" by    Sheryl Sandberg
(Knopf, $24.95)                                 3
    4. "This Town" by Mark Leibovich
(Blue Rider Press, $27.95)                      4
    5. "The Duck Commander Family" by Willie
& Korie Robertson (Howard Books, $23.99)        5
    6. "Jerusalem: A Cookbook" by Yotam
Ottolenghi (Ten Speed, $35.00)                  8
    7. "Life Code" by Dr. Phil McGraw (Penguin,
$26.00)                                         7
    8. "Lawrence in Arabia" by Scott Anderson
(Doubleday, $28.95)                             -
    9. "Let's Explore Diabetes With Owls"
by David Sedaris (Little, Brown, $27.00)        6
    10. "These Few Precious Days" by 
Christopher Andersen (Gallery Books, $27.00)    -
  Week that ended Aug. 11, 2013, powered by 
Nielsen BookScan © 2013 The Nielsen Company.

 (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Kenneth Barry)

