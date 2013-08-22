FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 22, 2013 / 5:04 PM / in 4 years

'Mistress' tops U.S. best-sellers list for second straight week

Reuters Staff

NEW YORK, Aug 22 (Reuters) - "The Mistress," a political
thriller by James Patterson and David Ellis, stayed atop the
U.S. best-sellers list on Thursday after having shot to the No.
1 spot last week.
    The list is compiled using data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide.
    Hardcover Fiction                      Last Week
    1. "The Mistress," by James Patterson and
David Ellis (Little, Brown, $28.00)             1    
    2. "The Cuckoo's Calling" by     Robert
Galbraith (Mulholland, $26.00)                  2 
    3. "Rose Harbor in Bloom" by Debbie 
Macomber (Ballantine, $26.00)                   -
    4. "Inferno" by Dan Brown (Doubleday, 
$29.95)                                         3
    5. "And the Mountains Echoed" by Khaled 
Hosseini (Riverhead, $28.95)                    5
    6. "First Sight" by Danielle Steel
(Delacorte, $28.00)                             6
    7. "Hotshot" by    Julie Garwood 
(Dutton, $26.95)                                4
    8. "The English Girl" by Daniel Silva
(Harper, $27.99)                                8
    9. "The Last Witness" by W.E.B. Griffin
(Putnam, $27.95)                                7
    10. "The Ocean at the End of the Lane"
by Neil Gaiman (William Morrow, $25.99)         9
    
    Hardcover Non-Fiction
    1. "The Liberty Amendments" by Mark R. 
 Levin (S&S/Threshold, $26.99)                  -
    2. "Zealot" by Reza Aslan
(Random House, $27.00)                          1
    3. "Happy, Happy, Happy" by
Phil Robertson (Howard Books, $24.99)           2
    4. "Lean In" by    Sheryl Sandberg
(Knopf, $24.95)                                 3
    5. "The Duck Commander Family" by Willie
& Korie Robertson (Howard Books, $23.99)        5
    6. "This Town" by Mark Leibovich
(Blue Rider Press, $27.95)                      4
    7. "Lawrence in Arabia" by Scott Anderson
(Doubleday, $28.95)                             8
    8. "Life Code" by Dr. Phil McGraw (Penguin,
$26.00)                                         7
    9. "Let's Explore Diabetes With Owls"
by David Sedaris (Little, Brown, $27.00)        9
    10. "Jerusalem: A Cookbook" by Yotam
Ottolenghi (Ten Speed, $35.00)                  6
    
  Week that ended Aug. 18, 2013, powered by 
Nielsen BookScan © 2013 The Nielsen Company.

 (Editing by Chris Michaud and Eric Beech)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
