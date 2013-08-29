FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Mistress' tops U.S. best-sellers list for third straight week
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 29, 2013 / 5:01 PM / 4 years ago

'Mistress' tops U.S. best-sellers list for third straight week

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - "Mistress," a political
thriller by James Patterson and David Ellis, stayed atop the
list of best-selling U.S. books on Thursday for its third
consecutive week at the No. 1 spot. 
    The list is compiled using data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide.
    Hardcover Fiction                      Last Week
    1. "Mistress," by James Patterson and
David Ellis (Little, Brown, $28.00)             1    
    2. "The Cuckoo's Calling" by     Robert
Galbraith (Mulholland, $26.00)                  2 
    3. "Inferno" by Dan Brown (Doubleday, 
$29.95)                                         4
    4. "Rose Harbor in Bloom" by Debbie 
Macomber (Ballantine, $26.00)                   3
    5. "And the Mountains Echoed" by Khaled 
Hosseini (Riverhead, $28.95)                    5
    6. "The Third Kingdom" by Terry Goodkind                    
        (Tor Books, $29.99)                             -
    7. "Night Film" by Marisha Pessl (Random                    
                                                       House,
$28.00)                                  -
    8. "The Kill List" by Frederick Forsyth                     
       (Putnam, $27.95)                                -
    9. "The Bone Season" by Samantha Shannon
(Bloomsbury, $24.00)                            -
   10. "First Sight" by Danielle Steel
(Delacorte, $28.00)                             6

    Hardcover Non-Fiction
    1. "The Liberty Amendments" by Mark R. 
 Levin (S&S/Threshold, $26.99)                  1
    2. "Happy, Happy, Happy" by
Phil Robertson (Howard Books, $24.99)           3
    3. "Zealot" by Reza Aslan
(Random House, $27.00)                          2
    4. "Lean In" by    Sheryl Sandberg
(Knopf, $24.95)                                 4
    5. "The Duck Commander Family" by Willie
& Korie Robertson (Howard Books, $23.99)        5
    6. "Exposed: The Secret Life of Jodi Arias"
by Jane Velez-Mitchell (William Morrow, $25.99) -
    7. "Lawrence in Arabia" by Scott Anderson
(Doubleday, $28.95)                             7
    8. "This Town" by Mark Leibovich
(Blue Rider Press, $27.95)                      6
    9. "The Butler" by Wil Haygood 
(Atria/37 Ink, $18.00)                         11
   10. "The Synchronicity Key" by David               
Wilcock (Dutton, $29.95)                        -

    Week that ended Aug. 25, 2013, powered by 
Nielsen BookScan © 2013 The Nielsen Company.

 (Editing by Chris Michaud and Cynthia Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.