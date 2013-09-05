FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'The Cuckoo's Calling's' back on top of U.S. best-sellers list
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 5, 2013 / 8:36 PM / in 4 years

'The Cuckoo's Calling's' back on top of U.S. best-sellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - "The Cuckoo's Calling," a
detective novel written by "Harry Potter" series author J.K.
Rowling under a pseudonym, regained the top spot on the U.S.
best-sellers fiction list on Thursday. 
    It shot to No. 1 on Aug. 1 and stayed there for two weeks
but was knocked into second place on Aug. 15 and only came back
this week. 
    The list is compiled using data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide.
    Hardcover Fiction                      Last Week
    1. "The Cuckoo's Calling" by     Robert
Galbraith (L.B./Mulholland, $26.00)             2
    2. "How the Light Gets In" by Louise
Penny    (Minotaur, $25.99)                       -
    3. "Mistress," by James Patterson and
David Ellis (Little, Brown, $28.00)             1
    4. "Inferno" by Dan Brown (Doubleday, 
$29.95)                                         3
    5. "And the Mountains Echoed" by Khaled 
Hosseini (Riverhead, $28.95)                    5
    6. "Rose Harbor in Bloom" by Debbie 
Macomber (Ballantine, $26.00)                   4
    7. "Bones of the Lost" by Kathy Reichs
(Scribner, $26.99)                              -
    8. "The Whole Enchilada" by Diane Mott
Davidson (William Morrow, $26.99)               -
    9. "The Kill List" by Frederick Forsyth                     
       (Putnam, $27.95)                                8
    10. "The Bone Season" by Samantha Shannon
(Bloomsbury, $24.00)                            9
    Hardcover Non-Fiction
    1. "The Liberty Amendments" by Mark R. 
 Levin (S&S/Threshold, $26.99)                  1
    2. "Happy, Happy, Happy" by
Phil Robertson (Howard Books, $24.99)           2
    3. "Zealot" by Reza Aslan
(Random House, $27.00)                          3
    4. "This Town" by Mark Leibovich
(Blue Rider Press, $27.95)                      8
    5. "Lean In" by    Sheryl Sandberg
(Knopf, $24.95)                                 4
    6. "The Duck Commander Family" by Willie
& Korie Robertson (Howard Books, $23.99)        5
    7. "Exposed: The Secret Life of Jodi Arias"
by Lisa Mitchell, Jane Velez-Mitchell
(William Morrow, $25.99)                        6
    8. "Lawrence in Arabia" by Scott Anderson
(Doubleday, $28.95)                             7
    9. "Life Code" by Dr. Phil McGraw
(Bird Street Books, $26.00)                     14
    10. "The Butler" by Wil Haygood 
(Atria/37 Ink, $18.00)                          9
  Week ending Sept. 1, 2013, powered by 
Nielsen BookScan © 2013 The Nielsen Company.

 (Writing by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.