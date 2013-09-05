'The Cuckoo's Calling's' back on top of U.S. best-sellers list

NEW YORK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - "The Cuckoo's Calling," a detective novel written by "Harry Potter" series author J.K. Rowling under a pseudonym, regained the top spot on the U.S. best-sellers fiction list on Thursday. It shot to No. 1 on Aug. 1 and stayed there for two weeks but was knocked into second place on Aug. 15 and only came back this week. The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "The Cuckoo's Calling" by Robert Galbraith (L.B./Mulholland, $26.00) 2 2. "How the Light Gets In" by Louise Penny (Minotaur, $25.99) - 3. "Mistress," by James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown, $28.00) 1 4. "Inferno" by Dan Brown (Doubleday, $29.95) 3 5. "And the Mountains Echoed" by Khaled Hosseini (Riverhead, $28.95) 5 6. "Rose Harbor in Bloom" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine, $26.00) 4 7. "Bones of the Lost" by Kathy Reichs (Scribner, $26.99) - 8. "The Whole Enchilada" by Diane Mott Davidson (William Morrow, $26.99) - 9. "The Kill List" by Frederick Forsyth (Putnam, $27.95) 8 10. "The Bone Season" by Samantha Shannon (Bloomsbury, $24.00) 9 Hardcover Non-Fiction 1. "The Liberty Amendments" by Mark R. Levin (S&S/Threshold, $26.99) 1 2. "Happy, Happy, Happy" by Phil Robertson (Howard Books, $24.99) 2 3. "Zealot" by Reza Aslan (Random House, $27.00) 3 4. "This Town" by Mark Leibovich (Blue Rider Press, $27.95) 8 5. "Lean In" by Sheryl Sandberg (Knopf, $24.95) 4 6. "The Duck Commander Family" by Willie & Korie Robertson (Howard Books, $23.99) 5 7. "Exposed: The Secret Life of Jodi Arias" by Lisa Mitchell, Jane Velez-Mitchell (William Morrow, $25.99) 6 8. "Lawrence in Arabia" by Scott Anderson (Doubleday, $28.95) 7 9. "Life Code" by Dr. Phil McGraw (Bird Street Books, $26.00) 14 10. "The Butler" by Wil Haygood (Atria/37 Ink, $18.00) 9 Week ending Sept. 1, 2013, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2013 The Nielsen Company. (Writing by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Eric Walsh)