'Never Go Back' debuts at top of U.S. best-sellers list
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 12, 2013 / 4:03 PM / 4 years ago

'Never Go Back' debuts at top of U.S. best-sellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Lee Child's latest novel,
"Never Go Back," shot straight to the  top of the U.S.
best-sellers fiction list on Thursday. 
    The list is compiled using data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide.
    Hardcover Fiction                      Last Week
    1. "Never Go Back" by Lee Child
(Delacorte, $28.00)                             -
    2. "The Mayan Secrets" by Clive Cussler/
Thomas Perry    (Putnam, $28.95)                   -
    3. "Styxx" by Sherrilyn Kenyon
(St. Martin's, $27.99)                          -
    4. "Dark Lycan" by Christine Feehan
(Berkley, $26.95)                               -
    5. "The Cuckoo's Calling" by     Robert
Galbraith (L.B./Mulholland, $26.00)             1
    6. "Inferno" by Dan Brown (Doubleday, 
$29.95)                                         4
    7. "Mistress," by James Patterson and
David Ellis (Little, Brown, $28.00)             3
    8. "And the Mountains Echoed" by Khaled 
Hosseini (Riverhead, $28.95)                    5
    9. "Maddaddam" by Margaret Atwood 
(Doubleday/Talese, $27.95)                      -
    10. "Rose Harbor in Bloom" by Debbie 
Macomber (Ballantine, $26.00)                   6
    Hardcover Non-Fiction
    1. "Si-Cology 1" by Si Robertson
(Howard Books, $22.99)                          -
    2. "The Liberty Amendments" by Mark R. 
 Levin (S&S/Threshold, $26.99)                  1
    3. "Happy, Happy, Happy" by
Phil Robertson (Howard Books, $24.99)           2
    4. "Zealot" by Reza Aslan
(Random House, $27.00)                          3
    5. "The Duck Commander Family" by Willie
& Korie Robertson (Howard Books, $23.99)        6
    6. "Lean In" by    Sheryl Sandberg
(Knopf, $24.95)                                 5
    7. "Mission in a Bottle" by Seth Goldman
(Crown Business, $23.00)                        -
    8. "God Is Not Mad at You" by Joyce Meyer
(FaithWords, $24.00)                            -
    9. "Salinger" by David Shields
(Simon & Schuster, $37.50)                      -
    10. "Lawrence in Arabia" by Scott Anderson
(Doubleday, $28.95)                             8
  Week ending Sept. 8, 2013, powered by 
Nielsen BookScan © 2013 The Nielsen Company.

 (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Vicki Allen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
