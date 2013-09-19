FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-'W is for Wasted' tops U.S. best-sellers list
September 19, 2013 / 5:38 PM / 4 years ago

REFILE-'W is for Wasted' tops U.S. best-sellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Removes garble from headline)
    NEW YORK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Sue Grafton's newest mystery
novel, "W is for Wasted," debuted at the top of the U.S.
best-sellers fiction list on Thursday. 
    The list is compiled using data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide.
    Hardcover Fiction                      Last Week
    1. "W Is for Wasted" by Sue Grafton
(Putnam, $28.95)                                -
    2 "Never Go Back" by Lee Child
(Delacorte, $28.00)                             1
    3. "The Mayan Secrets" by Clive Cussler/
Thomas Perry    (Putnam, $28.95)                   2
    4. "The Cuckoo's Calling" by     Robert
Galbraith (L.B./Mulholland, $26.00)             5
    5. "Inferno" by Dan Brown (Doubleday, 
$29.95)                                         6
    6. "Second Watch" by J.A. Jance
(William Morrow, 26.99)                         -
    7. "Robert B. Parker's Damned If You Do"
by Michael Brandman    (Putnam, $26.95)            -
    8. "Mistress," by James Patterson and
David Ellis (Little, Brown, $28.00)             7
    9. "And the Mountains Echoed" by Khaled 
Hosseini (Riverhead, $28.95)                    8
    10. "Styxx" by Sherrilyn Kenyon
(St. Martin's, $27.99)                          3
    Hardcover Non-Fiction
    1. "Si-Cology 1" by Si Robertson
(Howard Books, $22.99)                          1
    2. "Still Foolin' 'Em" by 
 Billy Crystal (Holt, $28.00)                   -
    3. "The Liberty Amendments" by Mark R. 
 Levin (S&S/Threshold, $26.99)                  2
    4. "Happy, Happy, Happy" by
Phil Robertson (Howard Books, $24.99)           3
    5. "Zealot" by Reza Aslan
(Random House, $27.00)                          4
    6. "Empty Mansions" by    Bill Dedman
(Ballantine, $28.00)                            -
    7. "Wilson" by     A. Scott Berg     
(Putnam, $40.00)                                -
    8. "Lean In" by    Sheryl Sandberg
(Knopf, $24.95)                                 6
    9. "The Duck Commander Family" by Willie
& Korie Robertson (Howard Books, $23.99)        5
    10. "God Is Not Mad at You" by Joyce Meyer
(FaithWords, $24.00)                            8
  Week ending Sept. 15, 2013, powered by 
Nielsen BookScan © 2013 The Nielsen Company.

 (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Cynthia Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
