FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Sycamore Row' keeps perch atop U.S. best-sellers list
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 14, 2013 / 4:56 PM / 4 years ago

'Sycamore Row' keeps perch atop U.S. best-sellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - John Grisham's novel "Sycamore
Row" topped the U.S. best-sellers list on Thursday for the third
consecutive week.
    The list is compiled using data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide.
    Hardcover Fiction                      Last Week
    1. "Sycamore Row" by John Grisham
(Doubleday, $28.95)                             1
    2. "Mirage" by Clive Cussler/Jack Du Brul
(Putnam, $ 28.95)                               -
    3. "Winners" by Danielle Steel
(Delacorte, $28.00)                             2
    4. "The All-Girl Filling Station's Last
Reunion" by Fannie Flagg (Random House, $27.00) -
    5. "Doctor Sleep" by Stephen King
(Scribner, $30.00)                              4
    6. "The Longest Ride" by Nicholas Sparks 
(Grand Central, $27.00)                         5
    7. "The Valley of Amazement" by Amy Tan
(Ecco, $29.99)                                  -
    8. "The Goldfinch" by Donna Tartt
(Little, Brown, $30.00)                         6
    9. "The Minor Adjustment Beauty Salon"
by Alexander McCall Smith ($24.95 )             -
    10. "We Are Water" by Wally Lamb
(Harper, $29.99)                                8
    Hardcover Non-Fiction
    1. "Killing Jesus" by Bill O'Reilly
and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $28.00)          2
    2. "Things That Matter" by
Charles Krauthammer    (Crown Forum, $28.00)       4
    3. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks" by 
Ree Drummond    (William Morrow, $29.99)           1
    4. "Double Down" by Mark Halperin/
John Heilemann (Penguin Press, $29.95)          -
    5. "The Bully Pulpit" by Doris Kearns
Goodwin (Simon & Schuster, $40.00)              -
    6. "David and Goliath" by Malcolm Gladwell
(Little, Brown, $29.00)                         3
    7. "Giada's Feel Good Food" by Giada
De Laurentiis     (Clarkson Potter, $32.50)         -
    8. "Guinness World Records 2014" 
(Guinness World Records, $28.95 )               5
    9. "I Am Malala" by Malala Yousafzai
(Little, Brown, $26.00)                         7
    10. "Si-Cology 1" by Si Robertson
(Howard Books, $22.99)                          8
  Week ending Nov. 10, 2013, powered by 
Nielsen BookScan © 2013 The Nielsen Company.

 (Editing by Patricia Reaney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.