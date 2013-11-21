FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Sycamore Row' retains top spot on U.S. best-sellers list
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 21, 2013 / 5:40 PM / 4 years ago

'Sycamore Row' retains top spot on U.S. best-sellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - John Grisham's novel "Sycamore
Row" held on firm to the top sport on the U.S. best-sellers list
on Thursday for the fourth straight week.
    The list is compiled using data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide.
    Hardcover Fiction                      Last Week
    1. "Sycamore Row" by John Grisham
(Doubleday, $28.95)                             1
    2. "The First Phone Call from Heaven"
by Mitch Albom ($24.99)                         -
    3. "Dust" by Patricia Cornwell
(Putnam, $$28.95)                               -
    4. "White Fire" by Douglas Preston and 
Lincoln Child (Grand Central, $27.00)           -
    5. "The Longest Ride" by Nicholas Sparks 
(Grand Central, $27.00)                         6
    6. "Doctor Sleep" by Stephen King
(Scribner, $30.00)                              5
    7. "Mirage" by Clive Cussler/Jack Du Brul
(Putnam, $ 28.95)                               2
    8. "The Goldfinch" by    Donna Tartt
(Little, Brown, $30.00)                         8
    9. "Winners" by Danielle Steel
(Delacorte, $28.00)                             3
    10. "The Valley of Amazement" by Amy Tan
(Ecco, $29.99)                                  7
    Hardcover Non-Fiction
    1. "Killing Jesus" by Bill O'Reilly
and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $28.00)          1
    2. "Things That Matter" by
Charles Krauthammer    (Crown Forum, $28.00)       2
    3. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks" by 
Ree Drummond    (William Morrow, $29.99)           3
    4. "Si-Cology 1" by Si Robertson
(Howard Books, $22.99)                          10
    5. "The Bully Pulpit" by Doris Kearns
Goodwin (Simon & Schuster, $40.00)              5
    6. "Soul Healing Miracles" by Zhi Gang Sha
(BenBella, $24.95)                              -
    7. "Guinness World Records 2014" 
(Guinness World Records, $28.95 )               8
    8. "David and Goliath" by
Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown, $29.00)        6
    9. "Good Tidings and Great Joy" by 
Sarah Palin (HarperCollins/Broadside, $22.99)   -
    10. "I Am Malala" by Malala Yousafzai
(Little, Brown, $26.00)                         9
   Week ending Nov. 17, 2013, powered by 
Nielsen BookScan © 2013 The Nielsen Company.

 (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Jan Paschal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.