Novel 'Takedown Twenty' soars to top of U.S. best-sellers list
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 27, 2013 / 6:26 PM / 4 years ago

Novel 'Takedown Twenty' soars to top of U.S. best-sellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Janet Evanovich's novel
"Takedown Twenty" knocked John Grisham's "Sycamore Row" off its
perch atop a U.S. best-sellers list on Wednesday after four
weeks in the No. 1 spot.
    The list is compiled using data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide.
    Hardcover Fiction                      Last Week
    1. "Takedown Twenty" by Janet Evanovich
(Bantam, $28.00)                                -
    2. "King and Maxwell" by David Baldacci
(Grand Central, $28.00)                         -
    3. "Sycamore Row" by John Grisham
(Doubleday, $28.95)                             1
    4. "The First Phone Call from Heaven"
by Mitch Albom (Harper, $24.99)                 2
    5. "Dust" by Patricia Cornwell
(Putnam, $$28.95)                               3
    6. "Doctor Sleep" by Stephen King
(Scribner, $30.00)                              6
    7. "The Longest Ride" by Nicholas Sparks 
(Grand Central, $27.00)                         5
    8. "The Goldfinch" by    Donna Tartt
(Little, Brown, $30.00)                         8
    9. "Mirage" by Clive Cussler/Jack Du Brul
(Putnam, $ 28.95)                               7
    10. "The Valley of Amazement" by Amy Tan
(Ecco, $29.99)                                 10
    
    Hardcover Non-Fiction
    1. "Killing Jesus" by Bill O'Reilly
and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $28.00)          1
    2. "Things That Matter" by
Charles Krauthammer    (Crown Forum, $28.00)       2
    3. "Miracles and Massacres" by Glenn Beck
(S&S/Threshold, $27.00)                         -
    4. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks" by 
Ree Drummond    (William Morrow, $29.99)           3
    5. "Guinness World Records 2014" 
(Guinness World Records, $28.95 )               7
    6. "The Bully Pulpit" by Doris Kearns
Goodwin (Simon & Schuster, $40.00)              5
    7. "Soul Healing Miracles" by Zhi Gang Sha
(BenBella, $24.95)                              6
    8. "David and Goliath" by
Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown, $29.00)        8
    9. "George Washington's Secret Six" by
Brian Kilmeade (Penguin/Sentinel, $27.95)       13
    10. "Si-Cology 1" by Si Robertson
(Howard Books, $22.99)                          4
  Week ending Nov. 24, 2013, powered by 
Nielsen BookScan © 2013 The Nielsen Company.

 (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Philip Barbara)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
