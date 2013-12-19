FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Sycamore Row' grabs top spot on U.S. best-sellers list
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 19, 2013 / 8:42 PM / 4 years ago

'Sycamore Row' grabs top spot on U.S. best-sellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 19 (Reuters) - John Grisham's "Sycamore Row"
toppled Tom Clancy's "Command Authority" to grab the No. 1 spot
of the best-sellers list on Thursday.
    The list is compiled using data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide.
    Hardcover Fiction                      Last Week
    1. "Sycamore Row" by John Grisham
(Doubleday, $28.95)                             3
    2. "Command Authority" by Tom Clancy
(Putnam, $29.95)                                1
    3. "Cross My Heart" by James Patterson
(Little, Brown, $29.00)                         2
    4. "The First Phone Call From Heaven"
by Mitch Albom (Harper, $24.99)                 6
    5. "Doctor Sleep" by Stephen King
(Scribner, $30.00)                              7
    6. "Takedown Twenty" by Janet Evanovich
(Bantam, $28.00)                                5
    7. "The Goldfinch" by    Donna Tartt
(Little, Brown, $30.00)                         9
    8. "Innocence" by Dean Koontz 
(Bantam, $28.00)                                -
    9. "The Gods of Guilt" by Michael Connelly
(Little, Brown, $28.00)                         4
    10. "The Longest Ride" by Nicholas Sparks 
(Grand Central, $27.00)                        10
    
    Hardcover Non-Fiction
    1. "Things That Matter" by
Charles Krauthammer    (Crown Forum, $28.00)       1
    2. "Killing Jesus" by Bill O'Reilly
and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $28.00)          2
    3. "Guinness World Records 2014" 
(Guinness World Records, $28.95 )               3
    4. "George Washington's Secret Six" by
Brian Kilmeade (Penguin/Sentinel, $27.95)       4
    5. "Miracles and Massacres" by Glenn Beck
(S&S/Threshold, $27.00)                         6
    6. "David and Goliath" by
Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown, $29.00)        5
    7. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks" by 
Ree Drummond    (William Morrow, $29.99)           7
    8. "The Bully Pulpit" by
Doris Kearns Goodwin (Simon & Schuster, $40.00) 9
    9. "Si-Cology 1" by Si Robertson
(Howard Books, $22.99)                          8
    10. "I Am Malala" by Malala Yousafzai
(Little, Brown, 26.00)                         11
  Week ending Dec. 15, 2013, powered by 
Nielsen BookScan © 2013 The Nielsen Company.

 (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Gunna Dickson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.