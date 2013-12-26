FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Sycamore Row' holds top spot on U.S. best-sellers list
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 26, 2013 / 9:01 PM / 4 years ago

'Sycamore Row' holds top spot on U.S. best-sellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Dec 26 (Reuters) - John Grisham's "Sycamore Row" held onto
the top spot of the best-sellers list on Thursday, besting Mitch
Albom's "The First Phone Call from Heaven" in sales the week
before Christmas.
    The list is compiled using data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide.
    Hardcover Fiction                      Last Week
    1. "Sycamore Row" by John Grisham
(Doubleday, $28.95)                             1
    2. "The First Phone Call From Heaven"
by Mitch Albom (Harper, $24.99)                 4
    3. "Command Authority" by Tom Clancy
(Putnam, $29.95)                                2
    4. "Doctor Sleep" by Stephen King
(Scribner, $30.00)                              5
    5. "Cross My Heart" by James Patterson
(Little, Brown, $29.00)                         3
    6. "Takedown Twenty" by Janet Evanovich
(Bantam, $28.00)                                6
    7. "The Goldfinch" by    Donna Tartt
(Little, Brown, $30.00)                         7
    8. "The Longest Ride" by Nicholas Sparks 
(Grand Central, $27.00)                        10
    9. "Innocence" by Dean Koontz 
(Bantam, $28.00)                                8
    10. "King and Maxwell" by David Baldacci
(Grand Central, $28.00)                        11
    
    Hardcover Non-Fiction
    1. "Killing Jesus" by Bill O'Reilly
and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $28.00)          2
    2. "Things That Matter" by
Charles Krauthammer    (Crown Forum, $28.00)       1
    3. "Guinness World Records 2014" 
(Guinness World Records, $28.95 )               3
    4. "George Washington's Secret Six" by
Brian Kilmeade (Penguin/Sentinel, $27.95)       4
    5. "David and Goliath" by
Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown, $29.00)        6
    6. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks" by 
Ree Drummond    (William Morrow, $29.99)           7
    7. "Miracles and Massacres" by Glenn Beck
(S&S/Threshold, $27.00)                         5
    8. "Si-Cology 1" by Si Robertson
(Howard Books, $22.99)                          9
    9. "The Bully Pulpit" by
Doris Kearns Goodwin (Simon & Schuster, $40.00) 8
    10. "I Am Malala" by Malala Yousafzai
(Little, Brown, 26.00)                         10
  Week ending Dec. 22, 2013, powered by 
Nielsen BookScan © 2013 The Nielsen Company.

 (Editing by Eric Kelsey and Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.