'Sycamore Row' retains No. 1 spot on U.S. best-sellers list

Jan 2 (Reuters) - John Grisham's "Sycamore Row" held on to the top spot of the best-sellers list on Thursday, besting James Patterson's "Cross My Heart" in sales during Christmas week. The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "Sycamore Row" by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 1 2. "Cross My Heart" by James Patterson (Little, Brown, $29.00) 5 3. "Command Authority" by Tom Clancy (Putnam, $29.95) 3 4. "Doctor Sleep" by Stephen King (Scribner, $30.00) 4 5. "The First Phone Call From Heaven" by Mitch Albom (Harper, $24.99) 2 6. "Takedown Twenty" by Janet Evanovich (Bantam, $28.00) 6 7. "The Goldfinch" by Donna Tartt (Little, Brown, $30.00) 7 8. "The Longest Ride" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27.00) 8 9. "Innocence" by Dean Koontz (Bantam, $28.00) 9 10. "Inferno" by Dan Brown (Doubleday, $29.95) 12 Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "Killing Jesus" by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $28.00) 1 2. "Things That Matter" by Charles Krauthammer (Crown Forum, $28.00) 2 3. "Guinness World Records 2014" (Guinness World Records, $28.95 ) 3 4. "David and Goliath" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown, $29.00) 5 5. "George Washington's Secret Six" by Brian Kilmeade (Penguin/Sentinel, $27.95) 4 6. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks" by Ree Drummond (William Morrow, $29.99) 6 7. "I Am Malala" by Malala Yousafzai (Little, Brown, $26.00) 10 8. "Si-Cology 1" by Si Robertson (Howard Books, $22.99) 8 9. "The Bully Pulpit" by Doris Kearns Goodwin (Simon & Schuster, $40.00) 9 10. "Miracles and Massacres" by Glenn Beck (S&S/Threshold, $27.00) 7 Week ending Dec. 29, 2013, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2013 The Nielsen Company. (Reporting by Mary Milliken in Los Angeles)