'Sycamore Row' holds on to top spot on U.S. best-sellers list

NEW YORK, Jan 9 (Reuters) - John Grisham's "Sycamore Row" secured the No. 1 position of the best-sellers list on Thursday for the fourth consecutive week. The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "Sycamore Row" by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 1 2. "The Goldfinch" by Donna Tartt (Little, Brown, $30.00) 7 3. "The First Phone Call From Heaven" by Mitch Albom (Harper, $24.99) 5 4. "Command Authority" by Tom Clancy (Putnam, $29.95) 3 5. "Cross My Heart" by James Patterson (Little, Brown, $29.00) 2 6. "Hazardous Duty" by W.E.B. Griffin and William E. Butterworth IV (Putnam, $27.95) - 7. "Takedown Twenty" by Janet Evanovich (Bantam, $28.00) 6 8. "Doctor Sleep" by Stephen King (Scribner, $30.00) 4 9. "The Gods of Guilt" by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown, $28.00) 11 10. "King and Maxwell" by David Baldacci (Grand Central, $28.00) 12 Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "Things That Matter" by Charles Krauthammer (Crown Forum, $28.00) 2 2. "Killing Jesus" by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $28.00) 1 3. "The Daniel Plan" by Rick Warren (Zondervan, $24.99) 15 4. "David and Goliath" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown, $29.00) 4 5. "Financially Fearless" by Alexa Von Tobel (Crown Business, $19.99) - 6. "Super Shred" by Ian K. Smith (St. Martin's, $24.99) - 7. "Jim Cramer's Get Rich Carefully" by James J. Cramer (Penguin/Blue Rider, $29.95) - 8. "George Washington's Secret Six" by Brian Kilmeade (Penguin/Sentinel, $27.95) 5 9. "Soul Healing Miracles" by Zhi Gang Sha (BenBella, $24.95) 30 10. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks" by Ree Drummond (William Morrow, $29.99) 6 Week ending Jan. 5, 2014, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2013 The Nielsen Company. (Editing by Patricia Reaney)