'The Invention of Wings' debuts on top of U.S. best-sellers list
January 16, 2014 / 7:36 PM / 4 years ago

'The Invention of Wings' debuts on top of U.S. best-sellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Sue Monk Kidd's newest novel,
"The Invention of Wings," knocked John Grisham's "Sycamore Row"
off the top of the U.S. fiction best-sellers list on Thursday.
    The list is compiled using data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide.
    Hardcover Fiction                      Last Week
    1. "The Invention of Wings" by
Sue Monk Kidd     (Viking, $27.95)                  -
    2. "Dark Wolf" by Christine Feehan
(Berkley, $26.95)                               -
    3. "The Goldfinch" by    Donna Tartt
(Little, Brown, $30.00)                         2
    4. "Sycamore Row" by John Grisham           
(Doubleday, $28.95)                             1
    5. "Hazardous Duty" by W.E.B. Griffin and    
William E. Butterworth IV (Putnam, $27.95)      6
    6. "Standup Guy" by Stuart Woods
(Putnam, $26.95)                                -
    7. "Fear Nothing" by Lisa Gardner
(Dutton, $27.95)                                -
    8. "The First Phone Call From Heaven"
by Mitch Albom (Harper, $24.99)                 3
    9. "Command Authority" by Tom Clancy
(Putnam, $29.95)                                4
    10. "River Road" by Jayne Ann Krentz
(Putnam, $26.95)                                -
    Hardcover Nonfiction
    1. "Super Shred" by Ian K. Smith
(St. Martin's, $24.99)                          6
    2. "Things That Matter" by
Charles Krauthammer    (Crown Forum, $28.00)       1
    3. "Killing Jesus" by Bill O'Reilly
and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $28.00)          2
    4. "The Daniel Plan" by Rick Warren
(Zondervan, $24.99)                             3
    5. "The Pound a Day Diet" by    
Rocco Dispirito (Grand Central, $26.00)         -
    6. "The Body Book" by    Cameron Diaz
(Harper Wave, $25.99)                           36
    7. "David and Goliath" by
Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown, $29.00)        4
    8. "The Doctor's Diet" by Travis Stork
(Bird Street Books, $25.95)                     -
    9. "Grain Brain" by David Perlmutter
(Little,Brown $27.00)                           11
    10. "George Washington's Secret Six" by
Brian Kilmeade (Penguin/Sentinel, $27.95)       8
  Week ending Jan. 12, 2014, powered by 
Nielsen BookScan © 2013 The Nielsen Company.

 (Editing by Patricia Reaney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
