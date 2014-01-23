FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2014 / 9:46 PM / 4 years ago

'The Invention of Wings' holds on to top spot on U.S. best-sellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Sue Monk Kidd's newest novel,
"The Invention of Wings," retained the No. 1 spot on the U.S.
fiction best-sellers list on Thursday for the second consecutive
week.
    The list is compiled using data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide.
    Hardcover Fiction                      Last Week
    1. "The Invention of Wings" by
Sue Monk Kidd     (Viking, $27.95)                  1
    2. "First Love" by James Patterson
and Emily Raymond (Little, Brown, $26.00        -
    3. "The Goldfinch" by    Donna Tartt
(Little, Brown, $30.00)                         3
    4. "Sycamore Row" by John Grisham           
(Doubleday, $28.95)                             4
    5. "The First Phone Call From Heaven"
by Mitch Albom (Harper, $24.99)                 8
    6. "Fear Nothing" by Lisa Gardner
(Dutton, $27.95)                                7
    7. "Standup Guy" by Stuart Woods
(Putnam, $26.95)                                6
    8. "Command Authority" by Tom Clancy
(Putnam, $29.95)                                9
    9. "Cross My Heart" by James Patterson
(Little, Brown, $29.00)                         11
    10. "The Dead in Their Vaulted Arch"
by Alan Bradley (Delacorte, $24.00              -
    Hardcover Nonfiction
    1. "Duty" by Robert M. Gates
(Knopf, $35.00)                                 -
    2. "Things That Matter" by
Charles Krauthammer    (Crown Forum, $28.00)       2
    3. "Super Shred" by Ian K. Smith
(St. Martin's, $24.99)                          1
    4. "Killing Jesus" by Bill O'Reilly
and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $28.00)          3
    5. "The Pound a Day Diet" by    
Rocco Dispirito (Grand Central, $26.00)         5
    6. "The Daniel Plan" by Rick Warren
(Zondervan, $24.99)                             4
    7. "The Body Book" by    Cameron Diaz
(Harper Wave, $25.99)                           6
    8. "David and Goliath" by
Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown, $29.00)        7
    9. "Jim Cramer's Get Rich Carefully"
by James J. Cramer (Penguin/Blue Rider, $29.99) -
    10. "Grain Brain" by David Perlmutter
(Little,Brown $27.00)                           9
  Week ending Jan. 19, 2014, powered by 
Nielsen BookScan © 2013 The Nielsen Company.

 (Editing by Patricia Reaney; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
