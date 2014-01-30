FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'The Invention of Wings' retains top spot on U.S. best-sellers list
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 30, 2014 / 4:50 PM / 4 years ago

'The Invention of Wings' retains top spot on U.S. best-sellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Sue Monk Kidd's newest novel,
"The Invention of Wings," topped the list of U.S. fiction
best-sellers on Thursday for a third straight week.
    The list is compiled using data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide.
    Hardcover Fiction                      Last Week
    1. "The Invention of Wings" by
Sue Monk Kidd     (Viking, $27.95)                  1
    2. "First Love" by James Patterson
and Emily Raymond (Little, Brown, $26.00        2
    3. "The Goldfinch" by    Donna Tartt
(Little, Brown, $30.00)                         3
    4. "Sycamore Row" by John Grisham           
(Doubleday, $28.95)                             4
    5. "The First Phone Call From Heaven"
by Mitch Albom (Harper, $24.99)                 5
    6. "Command Authority" by Tom Clancy
(Putnam, $29.95)                                8
    7. "Cross My Heart" by James Patterson
(Little, Brown, $29.00)                         9
    8. "Fear Nothing" by Lisa Gardner
(Dutton, $27.95)                                6
    9. "Lost Lake" by Sarah Addison Allen
(St. Martin's, $25.99)                          -
    10. "Standup Guy" by Stuart Woods
(Putnam, $26.95)                                7
    Hardcover Nonfiction
    1. "Duty" by Robert M. Gates
(Knopf, $35.00)                                 1
    2. "Super Shred" by Ian K. Smith
(St. Martin's, $24.99)                          3
    3. "Things That Matter" by
Charles Krauthammer    (Crown Forum, $28.00)       2
    4. "The Doctor's Diet" by Travis Stork
(Bird Street Books, $25.95)                     14
    5. "Killing Jesus" by Bill O'Reilly
and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $28.00)          4
    6. "The Body Book" by    Cameron Diaz
(Harper Wave, $25.99)                           7
    7. "The Daniel Plan" by Rick Warren
(Zondervan, $24.99)                             6
    8. "David and Goliath" by
Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown, $29.00)        8
    9. "Grain Brain" by David Perlmutter
(Little,Brown $27.00)                           10
    10. "George Washington's Secret Six"
by Brian Kilmeade (Little, Brown, $29.00)       12
  Week ended Jan. 26, 2014, powered by 
Nielsen BookScan © 2013 The Nielsen Company.

 (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.