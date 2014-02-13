FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-'The Invention of Wings' keeps top spot on U.S. best-sellers list
February 13, 2014 / 11:10 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-'The Invention of Wings' keeps top spot on U.S. best-sellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updates No. 10 on non-fiction list with new data from
Publisher's Weekly)
    NEW YORK, Feb 13 (Reuters) - For the fifth consecutive week
Sue Monk Kidd's novel "The Invention of Wings" topped the U.S.
fiction best-sellers on Thursday.
    The list is compiled using data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide.
    Hardcover Fiction                      Last Week
    1. "The Invention of Wings" by
Sue Monk Kidd     (Viking, $27.95)                  1
    2. "The Goldfinch" by    Donna Tartt
(Little, Brown, $30.00)                         2
    3. "First Love" by James Patterson
and Emily Raymond (Little, Brown, $26.00        3
    4. "Still Life with Bread Crumbs" by 
Anna Quindlen     (Random House, $26.00)            4
    5. "Sycamore Row" by John Grisham           
(Doubleday, $28.95)                             5
    6. "One More Thing" by B.J. Novak
(Knopf, $24.95)                                 -
    7. "The First Phone Call From Heaven"
by Mitch Albom (Harper, $24.99)                 6
    8. "Command Authority" by Tom Clancy
(Putnam, $29.95)                                7
    9. "Cross My Heart" by James Patterson
(Little, Brown, $29.00)                         8
    10. "The Longest Ride" by Nicholas Sparks
(Grand Central, $27.00)                         13
    Hardcover Nonfiction
    1. "Duty" by Robert M. Gates
(Knopf, $35.00)                                 1
    2. "Killing Jesus" by Bill O'Reilly
and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $28.00)          4
    3. "Things That Matter" by
Charles Krauthammer    (Crown Forum, $28.00)       5
    4. "David and Goliath" by
Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown, $29.00)        8
    5. "Super Shred" by Ian K. Smith
(St. Martin's, $24.99)                          3
    6. "The Doctor's Diet" by Travis Stork
(Bird Street Books, $25.95)                     7
    7. "Grain Brain" by David Perlmutter
(Little, Brown, $27.00)                         11
    8. "The Daniel Plan" by Rick Warren
(Zondervan, $24.99)                             10
    9. "The Body Book" by    Cameron Diaz
(Harper Wave, $25.99)                           9
    10. "Scaling Up Excellence" by
Robert I. Sutton (Crown Business, $26.00)       - 
  Week ended Feb. 9, 2014, powered by 
Nielsen BookScan © 2014 The Nielsen Company.

 (Editing by Patricia Reaney)

