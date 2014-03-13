FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Words of Radiance' tops U.S. best-sellers fiction list
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 13, 2014 / 5:40 PM / 4 years ago

'Words of Radiance' tops U.S. best-sellers fiction list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - "Words of Radiance" by Brandon Sanderson
knocked the "The Chase" from the top of the U.S. bestsellers list to fourth
place on Thursday.
    Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent
distributors nationwide is used to compile the list.
    Hardcover Fiction                      Last Week
    1. "Words of Radiance" by Brandon Sanderson
(Tor, $28.99)                                   -
    2. "The Bootlegger" by Clive Cussler and 
Justin Scott    (Putnam, $27.95)                   -
    3. "Private L.A." by James Patterson
and Mark Sullivan (Little, Brown, $28.00)       2
    4. "The Chase" by Janet Evanovich          
and Lee Goldberg (Bantam, $28.00)               1
    5. "Concealed in Death" by J.D. Robb
(Putnam, $27.95)                                3
    6. "The Invention of Wings" by
Sue Monk Kidd     (Viking, $27.95)                  5
    7. "The Goldfinch" by    Donna Tartt
(Little, Brown, $30.00)                         6
    8. "Sycamore Row" by John Grisham           
(Doubleday, $28.95)                             9
    9. "Bone Deep" by Randy Wayne White
(Putnam, $26.95)                                -
    10. "Killer" by Jonathan Kellerman
(Ballantine, $28.00)                            7
    Hardcover Nonfiction
    1. "The Blood Sugar Solution" by Mark
Hyman (Little, Brown, $28.00)                   1
    2. "Uganda Be Kidding Me" by     Chelsea
Handler (Grand Central, $27.00)                 -
    3. "The Body Book" by Cameron Diaz
(HarperWave, $25.99)                            6
    4. "Killing Jesus" by Bill O'Reilly
and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $28.00)          4
    5. "Grain Brain" by David Perlmutter
(Little, Brown, $27.00)                         9
    6. "Things That Matter" by
Charles Krauthammer    (Crown Forum, $28.00)       7
    7. "I Can See Clearly Now" by Wayne W. Dyer
(Hay House, $27.95)                             16
    8. "The Future of the Mind" by Michio
Kaku (Doubleday, $28.95)                        5
    9. "A Short Guide to a Long Life" 
by David B. Agus (Simon & Schuster, $17.95)     3
    10. "David and Goliath" by Malcolm Gladwell
(Little, Brown, $29.00)                         11
   Week ended March 9, 2014, powered by 
Nielsen BookScan © 2014 The Nielsen Company.

 (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.