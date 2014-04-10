FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mary Higgins Clark novel debuts on top U.S. best-sellers list
April 10, 2014 / 6:56 PM / 3 years ago

Mary Higgins Clark novel debuts on top U.S. best-sellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 10 (Reuters) - Author Mary Higgins Clark's novel "I've Got
You Under My Skin," pushed James Patterson off of the top of the U.S.
best-sellers list on Thursday into third place.
    Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent
distributors nationwide is used to compile the list.
    Hardcover Fiction                      Last Week
    1. "I've Got You Under My Skin" by
Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster, $26.99)   -
    2. "The King" by J.R. Ward (NAL, $27.95)    -
    3. "NYPD Red 2" by James Patterson
and Marshall Karp (Little, Brown, $28.00)       1 
    4. "Missing You" by Harlan Coben
(Dutton, $27.95)                                2
    5. "Power Play" by Danielle Steel
(Delacorte, $28.00)                             4
    6. "Blossom Street Brides" by Debbie
Macomber (Ballantine, $26.00)                   3
    7. "The Goldfinch" by Donna Tartt
(Little, Brown, $30.00)                         5
    8. "The Invention of Wings" by
Sue Monk Kidd     (Viking, $27.95)                  6
    9. "The Bootlegger" by Clive Cussler and 
Justin Scott    (Putnam, $27.95)                   7
    10. "By Its Cover" by     Donna Leon
(Atlantic Monthly, 26.00)                       -
    Hardcover Nonfiction
    1. "Flash Boys" by Michael Lewis
(Norton, $27.95)                                -
    2. "The Women of Duck Commander" by
Kay Robertson     (Howard Books, $25.99)            -
    3. "The Doctor's Diet" by Travis Stork
(Bird Street Books, 25.95)                      23  
    4. "The Hungry Girl Diet" by    Lisa Lillien
(St. Martin's Griffin, $26.99)                  1
    5. "Don't Hurt People and Don't 
Take Their Stuff" by Matt Kibbe 
(William Morrow, $23.99)                        -
    6. "Thrive" by Arianna Huffington
(Harmony, $26.00)                               2
    7. "10% Happier" by Dan Harris
(It Books, $25.99)                              15
    8. "A Call to Action" by Jimmy Carter
(Simon & Schuster, $28.00)                      3
    9. "Killing Jesus" by Bill O'Reilly
and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $28.00)          7
    10. "Grain Brain" by David Perlmutter
(Little, Brown, $27.00)                         5
  Week ended April 6, 2014, powered by 
Nielsen BookScan © 2014 The Nielsen Company.

 (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Jan Paschal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
