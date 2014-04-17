FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mary Higgins Clark retains No. 1 spot on U.S. best-sellers list
April 17, 2014 / 4:52 PM / 3 years ago

Mary Higgins Clark retains No. 1 spot on U.S. best-sellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 17 (Reuters) - Author Mary Higgins Clark's novel "I've Got
You Under My Skin," held on to the top spot on the U.S. best-sellers list on
Thursday for the second consecutive week.
    Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent
distributors nationwide is used to compile the list.
    Hardcover Fiction                      Last Week
    1. "I've Got You Under My Skin" by
Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster, $26.99)   1
    2. "NYPD Red 2" by James Patterson
and Marshall Karp (Little, Brown, $28.00)       3
    3. "Carnal Curiosity" by Stuart Woods
(Putnam, $26.95)                                -
    4. "Keep Quiet" by Lisa Scottoline
(St. Martin's, $27.99)                          -
    5. "Missing You" by Harlan Coben
(Dutton, $27.95)                                4
    6. "The Goldfinch" by Donna Tartt
(Little, Brown, $30.00)                         7
    7. "The King" by J.R. Ward (NAL, $27.95)    2
    8. "Power Play" by Danielle Steel
(Delacorte, $28.00)                             5
    9. "The Invention of Wings" by
Sue Monk Kidd     (Viking, $27.95)                  8
    10. "Blossom Street Brides" by Debbie
Macomber (Ballantine, $26.00)                   6
    
    Hardcover Nonfiction
    1. "Flash Boys" by Michael Lewis
(Norton, $27.95)                                1
    2. "The Doctor's Diet" by Travis Stork
(Bird Street Books, 25.95)                      3
    3. "Face the Music" by Paul Stanley
(HarperOne, $28.99)                             -
    4. "The Women of Duck Commander" by
Kay Robertson     (Howard Books, $25.99)            2
    5. "Big Tent" by Mallory Factor
(HarperCollins/Broadside, $26.99)               -
    6. "Miracles Now" by Gabrielle Bernstein
(Hay House, $24.95)                             -
    7. "Killing Jesus" by Bill O'Reilly
and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $28.00)          9
    8. "Thrive" by Arianna Huffington
(Harmony, $26.00)                               6
    9. "The Hungry Girl Diet" by    Lisa Lillien
(St. Martin's Griffin, $26.99)                  4
    10. "Grain Brain" by David Perlmutter
(Little, Brown, $27.00)                         10
  Week ended April 13, 2014, powered by 
Nielsen BookScan © 2014 The Nielsen Company.

 (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Gunna Dickson)

