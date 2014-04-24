FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nora Roberts lands at No. 1 spot on U.S. best-sellers list
April 24, 2014 / 8:26 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Author Nora Roberts' novel "The
Collector," claimed the top spot on the U.S. best-sellers list
on Thursday in its opening week.
    Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers
and independent distributors nationwide is used to compile the
list.
    Hardcover Fiction                      Last Week
    1. "The Collector" by Nora Roberts          
(Putnam, $27.95)                                -
    2. "I've Got You Under My Skin" by
Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster, $26.99)   1
    3. "The Goldfinch" by Donna Tartt
(Little, Brown, $30)                            6
    4. "NYPD Red 2" by James Patterson
and Marshall Karp (Little, Brown, $28)          2
    5. "Carnal Curiosity" by Stuart Woods
(Putnam, $26.95)                                3
    6. "Keep Quiet" by Lisa Scottoline
(St. Martin's, $27.99)                          4
    7. "Missing You" by Harlan Coben
(Dutton, $27.95)                                5
    8. "The Invention of Wings" by
Sue Monk Kidd     (Viking, $27.95)                  9
    9. "Power Play" by Danielle Steel
(Delacorte, $28)                                8
    10. "Blossom Street Brides" by Debbie
Macomber (Ballantine, $26)                      10
    
    Hardcover Nonfiction
    1. "Flash Boys" by Michael Lewis
(Norton, $27.95)                                1
    2. "The Doctor's Diet" by Travis Stork
(Bird Street Books, 25.95)                      3
    3. "Killing Jesus" by Bill O'Reilly
and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $28)             7
    4. "The Women of Duck Commander" by
Kay Robertson     (Howard Books, $25.99)            4
    5. "Grain Brain" by David Perlmutter
(Little, Brown, $27)                            10
    6. "Players First" by John Calipari
(Penguin Press, $28.95)                         -
    7. "Thrive" by Arianna Huffington
(Harmony, $26)                                  8
    8. "The Confidence Code" by Katty Kay and 
Claire Shipman (HarperBusiness, $27.99)         -
    9. "The Blood Sugar Solution 10-Day Detox 
Diet" by Mark Hyman (Little, Brown, $28.00)    27
    10. "10% Happier" by Dan Harris
(It Books, $25.99)                             11
  Week ended April 20, 2014, powered by 
Nielsen BookScan © 2014 The Nielsen Company.

 (Editing by Eric Kelsey and Lisa Shumaker)

