David Baldacci claims top spot on U.S. best-sellers list
May 1, 2014 / 5:16 PM / 3 years ago

David Baldacci claims top spot on U.S. best-sellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Author David Baldacci's thriller "The
Target," debuted atop the U.S. best-sellers list on Thursday.
    Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers
and independent distributors nationwide is used to compile the
list.
    Hardcover Fiction                      Last Week
    1. "The Target" by David Baldacci          
(Grand Central, $28.00)                         -
    2. "The Collector" by Nora Roberts          
(Putnam, $27.95)                                1
    3. "Chestnut Street" by Maeve Binchy
(Knopf, $26.95)                                 -
    4. "The Goldfinch" by Donna Tartt
(Little, Brown, $30)                            3
    5. "I've Got You Under My Skin" by
Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster, $26.99)   2
    6. "Bridge to Haven" by Francine Rivers
(Tyndale, $25.99)                               -
    7. "The Serpent of Venice" by Christopher
Moore (William Morrow, $26.99)                  -
    8. "NYPD Red 2" by James Patterson
and Marshall Karp (Little, Brown, $28)          4
    9. "Otherwise Engaged" by Amanda Quick
(Putnam, $26.95)                                -
    10. "Missing You" by Harlan Coben
(Dutton, $27.95)                                7
    
    Hardcover Nonfiction
    1. "Smart Money Smart Kids" by Dave
Ramsey (Lampo Press, $24.99)                    -
    2. "Everybody's Got Something" by Robin
Roberts (Grand Central, $27.00)                 -
    3. "Flash Boys" by Michael Lewis
(Norton, $27.95)                                1
    4. "A Fighting Chance" by Elizabeth
Warren (Metropolitan, $28.00)                   -
    5. "Optimal Living 360" by Sanjay Jain
(Greenleaf, $19.95)                            27
    6. "Grain Brain" by David Perlmutter
(Little, Brown, $27)                            5
    7. "Capital in the Twenty-First Century"
by Thomas Piketty (Harvard/Belknap, $39.95)    37
    8. "Killing Jesus" by Bill O'Reilly
and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $28)             3
    9. "Thrive" by Arianna Huffington
(Harmony, $26)                                  7
    10. "The Doctor's Diet" by Travis Stork
(Bird Street Books, 25.95)                      2

  Week ended April 27, 2014, powered by 
Nielsen BookScan © 2014 The Nielsen Company.

 (Editing by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
