"Written in My Own Heart's Blood" debuts at top of bestsellers list
June 19, 2014 / 5:30 PM / 3 years ago

"Written in My Own Heart's Blood" debuts at top of bestsellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 19 (Reuters) - Diana Gabaldon’s newest novel, “Written in My Own Heart’s Blood,” shot straight to the top of the best sellers list on Thursday, pushing Stephen King’s “Mr. Mercedes” into second place.

Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. “Written in My Own Heart’s Blood” by Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte, $35.00) -

2. “Mr. Mercedes,” by Stephen King (Scribner, $30.00) 1

3. “The Target,” by David Baldacci (Grand Central, $28.00) 9

4. “Unlucky 13,” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown, $28.00) 2

5. “Ghost Ship,” by Clive Cussler and Graham Brown (Putnam, $28.95) 3

6. “The Matchmaker” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown, $28.00) -

7. “The Goldfinch,” by Donna Tartt (Little, Brown, $30) 8

8. “The One & Only,” by Emily Giffin (Ballantine, $28.00) 4

9. “The Hurricane Sisters,” by Dorothea Benton Frank (William Morrow, $26.99) 5

10. “Field of Prey” by John Sandford (Putnam, $28.95) 12

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Hard Choices” by Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster, $35.00) -

2. “One Nation,” by Ben Carson (Penguin/Sentinel, $25.95) 1

3. “The Closer,” by Mariano Rivera (Little, Brown, $28.00) 3

4. “Good Call,” by Jase Robertson (Howard Books, 25.99) 5

5. “Capital in the Twenty-First Century,” by Thomas Piketty (Harvard/Belknap, $39.95) 2

6. “Rebbe” by Joseph Telushkin (HarperWave, $29.99) -

7. “Think Like a Freak,” by Steven D. Levitt and Stephen J. Dubner (William Morrow, $28.99) 6

8. “Instinct,” by T.D. Jakes (FaithWords, $25.00) 4

9. “Killing Jesus” by Bill O‘Reilly and Martin Dugard, (Henry Holt, $28.00) 12

10. “Flash Boys” by Michael Lewis (Norton, $27.95) 13 Week ended June 15, 2014, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2014 The Nielsen Company. (Editing by Patricia Reaney and James Dalgleish)

