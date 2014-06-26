FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
"Top Secret Twenty-One" tops U.S. bestsellers list
June 26, 2014

"Top Secret Twenty-One" tops U.S. bestsellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - Janet Evanovich’s “Top Secret Twenty-One,” the latest book in her series about a female bounty hunter, debuted at the top of the bestsellers list on Thursday.

Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. “Top Secret Twenty-One” by Janet Evanovich (Bantam, $28.00) -

2. “Mr. Mercedes,” by Stephen King (Scribner, $30.00) 2

3. “Written in My Own Heart’s Blood” by Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte, $35.00) 1

4. “Silkworm” by Robert Galbraith (LB/Mulholland, $28.00) -

5. “All Fall Down” by Jennifer Weiner (Atria, $26.99) -

6. “The Goldfinch,” by Donna Tartt (Little, Brown, $30) 7

7. “The Matchmaker” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown, $28.00) 6

8. “Unlucky 13,” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown, $28.00) 4

9. “The One & Only,” by Emily Giffin (Ballantine, $28.00) 8

10. “The Target,” by David Baldacci (Grand Central, $28.00) 3

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Hard Choices” by Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster, $35.00) 1

2. “One Nation,” by Ben Carson (Penguin/Sentinel, $25.95) 2

3. “Instinct,” by T.D. Jakes (FaithWords, $25.00) 8

4. “Capital in the Twenty-First Century,” by Thomas Piketty (Harvard/Belknap, $39.95) 5

5. “Think Like a Freak,” by Steven D. Levitt and Stephen J. Dubner (William Morrow, $28.99) 7

6. “Good Call,” by Jase Robertson (Howard Books, 25.99) 4

7. “The Closer,” by Mariano Rivera (Little, Brown, $28.00) 3

8. “Everything I Need to Know I Learned From a Little Golden Book,” by Diane Muldrow (Random/Golden Books, $12.99) 13

9. “Grain Brain” by David Perlmutter (Little, Brown, $27.00) 15

10. “Killing Jesus” by Bill O‘Reilly and Martin Dugard, (Henry Holt, $28.00) 9

Week ended June 22 2014, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2014 The Nielsen Company. (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Jonathan Oatis)

