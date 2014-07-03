FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-'Invisible' takes top spot on U.S. bestsellers list
#Intel
July 3, 2014 / 5:36 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-'Invisible' takes top spot on U.S. bestsellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Changes name in first paragraph to James from Robert)

NEW YORK, July 3 (Reuters) - James Patterson was back on top of the U.S. bestsellers list on Thursday with his latest novel “Invisible,” which pushed Janet Evanovich’s “Top Secret Twenty-One” into second place.

Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. “Invisible” by James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown $28.00) -

2. “Top Secret Twenty-One” by Janet Evanovich (Bantam, $28.00) 1

3. “Silkworm” by Robert Galbraith (LB/Mulholland, $28.00) 4

4. “Mr. Mercedes,” by Stephen King (Scribner, $30.00) 2

5. “Written in My Own Heart’s Blood” by Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte, $35.00) 3

6. “All Fall Down” by Jennifer Weiner (Atria, $26.99) 5

7. “The Goldfinch,” by Donna Tartt (Little, Brown, $30) 6

8. “The Matchmaker” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown, $28.00) 7

9. “The One & Only,” by Emily Giffin (Ballantine, $28.00) 9

10. “Unlucky 13,” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown, $28.00) 8

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Hard Choices” by Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster, $35.00) 1

2. “Blood Feud” by Edward Klein (Regnery, $27.99) -

3. “One Nation,” by Ben Carson (Penguin/Sentinel, $25.95) 2

4. “Good Call,” by Jase Robertson (Howard Books, 25.99) 6

5. “Instinct,” by T.D. Jakes (FaithWords, $25.00) 3

6. “Capital in the Twenty-First Century,” by Thomas Piketty (Harvard/Belknap, $39.95) 4

7. “Think Like a Freak,” by Steven D. Levitt and Stephen J. Dubner (William Morrow, $28.99) 5

8. “Everything I Need to Know I Learned From a Little Golden Book,” by Diane Muldrow (Random/Golden Books, $12.99) 8

9. “America” by Dinesh D‘Souza (Regnery, $29.99) 11

10. “Grain Brain” by David Perlmutter (Little, Brown, $27.00) 9

Week ended June 29 2014, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2014 The Nielsen Company. (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Tom Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
