FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Act of War' jumps to top of U.S. bestsellers list
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2014 / 8:40 PM / 3 years ago

'Act of War' jumps to top of U.S. bestsellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - Brad Thor’s thriller, “Act of War,” debuted at the top of the U.S. bestsellers list on Thursday, pushing James Patterson’s “Invisible” into second place.

Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. “Act of War” by Brad Thor (Atria, $27.99) -

2. “Invisible” by James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown, $28.00) 1

3. “Top Secret Twenty-One” by Janet Evanovich (Bantam, $28.00) 2

4. “Power Play” by Catherine Coulter (Putnam, $26.95) -

5. “The Silkworm” by Robert Galbraith (LB/Mulholland, $28.00) 3

6. “Mr. Mercedes,” by Stephen King (Scribner, $30.00) 4

7. “The City” by Dean Koontz (Bantam, $28.00) 5

8. “The Goldfinch,” by Donna Tartt (Little, Brown, $30) 7

9. “Written in My Own Heart’s Blood” by Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte, $35.00) 6

10. “All Fall Down” by Jennifer Weiner (Atria, $26.99)

8

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “America” by Dinesh D‘Souza (Regnery, $29.99) 12

2. “Blood Feud” by Edward Klein (Regnery, $27.99) 1

3. “Hard Choices” by Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster, $35.00) 2

4. “One Nation,” by Ben Carson (Penguin/Sentinel, $25.95) 4

5. “Everything I Need to Know I Learned from a Little Golden Book” by Diane Muldrow (Random/Golden Books, $9.99) 11

6. “Capital in the Twenty-First Century,” by Thomas Piketty (Harvard/Belknap, $39.95) 9

7. “David and Goliath” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown, $29.00) 21

8. “Think Like a Freak,” by Steven D. Levitt and Stephen J. Dubner (William Morrow, $28.99) 8

9. “Instinct,” by T.D. Jakes (FaithWords, $25.00) 6

10. “The Family of Jesus” by Karen Kingsbury (Howard Books, $19.99) 7 Week ended July 13, 2014, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2014 The Nielsen Company. (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.