'Act of War' jumps to top of U.S. bestsellers list

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - Brad Thor’s thriller, “Act of War,” debuted at the top of the U.S. bestsellers list on Thursday, pushing James Patterson’s “Invisible” into second place.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. “Act of War” by Brad Thor (Atria, $27.99) -

2. “Invisible” by James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown, $28.00) 1

3. “Top Secret Twenty-One” by Janet Evanovich (Bantam, $28.00) 2

4. “Power Play” by Catherine Coulter (Putnam, $26.95) -

5. “The Silkworm” by Robert Galbraith (LB/Mulholland, $28.00) 3

6. “Mr. Mercedes,” by Stephen King (Scribner, $30.00) 4

7. “The City” by Dean Koontz (Bantam, $28.00) 5

8. “The Goldfinch,” by Donna Tartt (Little, Brown, $30) 7

9. “Written in My Own Heart’s Blood” by Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte, $35.00) 6

10. “All Fall Down” by Jennifer Weiner (Atria, $26.99)

8

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “America” by Dinesh D‘Souza (Regnery, $29.99) 12

2. “Blood Feud” by Edward Klein (Regnery, $27.99) 1

3. “Hard Choices” by Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster, $35.00) 2

4. “One Nation,” by Ben Carson (Penguin/Sentinel, $25.95) 4

5. “Everything I Need to Know I Learned from a Little Golden Book” by Diane Muldrow (Random/Golden Books, $9.99) 11

6. “Capital in the Twenty-First Century,” by Thomas Piketty (Harvard/Belknap, $39.95) 9

7. “David and Goliath” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown, $29.00) 21

8. “Think Like a Freak,” by Steven D. Levitt and Stephen J. Dubner (William Morrow, $28.99) 8

9. “Instinct,” by T.D. Jakes (FaithWords, $25.00) 6

10. "The Family of Jesus" by Karen Kingsbury (Howard Books, $19.99) 7 Week ended July 13, 2014, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2014 The Nielsen Company.