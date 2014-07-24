'The Book of Life' takes No. 1 spot on U.S. bestsellers list

NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - “The Book of Life,” the final novel of the time-traveling trilogy written by Deborah Harkness, shot straight to the top of the U.S. bestsellers list on Thursday.

Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. “The Book of Life” by Deborah Harkness (Viking, $28.95) -

2. “The Heist” by Daniel Silva (Harper, $27.99) -

3. “Invisible” by James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown, $28.00) 2

4. “Act of War” by Brad Thor (Atria, $27.99) 1

5. “Top Secret Twenty-One” by Janet Evanovich (Bantam, $28.00) 3

6. “Cut and Thrust” by Stuart Woods (Putnam, $26.95) -

7. “Power Play” by Catherine Coulter (Putnam, $26.95) 4

8. “Mr. Mercedes,” by Stephen King (Scribner, $30.00) 6

9. “California” by Edan Lepucki (Little, Brown, $26.00) 20

10. “The Silkworm” by Robert Galbraith (LB/Mulholland, $28.00) 5

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “America” by Dinesh D‘Souza (Regnery, $29.99) 1

2. “Blood Feud” by Edward Klein (Regnery, $27.99) 2

3. “One Nation,” by Ben Carson (Penguin/Sentinel, $25.95) 4

4. “The Mockingbird Next Door” by Marja Mills (Penguin, $27.95) -

5. “Hard Choices” by Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster, $35.00) 3

6. “Everything I Need to Know I Learned from a Little Golden Book” by Diane Muldrow (Random/Golden Books, $9.99) 5

7. “Think Like a Freak,” by Steven D. Levitt and Stephen J. Dubner (William Morrow, $28.99) 8

8. “David and Goliath” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown, $29.00) 7

9. “Instinct,” by T.D. Jakes (FaithWords, $25.00) 9

10. “The Family of Jesus” by Karen Kingsbury (Howard Books, $19.99) 10 Week ended July 20, 2014, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2014 The Nielsen Company. (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Tom Brown)