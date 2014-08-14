FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'A Perfect Life' keeps top spot on U.S. bestsellers list
August 14, 2014 / 6:50 PM / 3 years ago

'A Perfect Life' keeps top spot on U.S. bestsellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - "A Perfect Life," the newest
romance by prolific writer Danielle Steel, held on to the No. 1
spot on the U.S. bestsellers list on Thursday for the third
consecutive week.
    Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers
and independent distributors across the United States is used to
compile the list.
    Hardcover Fiction                      Last Week
    1. "A Perfect Life" by Danielle Steel
(Delacorte, $28.00)                             1
    2. "Tom Clancy: Support and Defend" by
Mark Greaney, (Putnam, $28.95)                  2
    3. "The Heist" by Daniel Silva
(Harper, $27.99)                                4
    4. "Big Little Lies" by Liane Moriarty
(Putnam/Amy Einhorn, 26.95)                     6
    5. "Invisible" by James Patterson and
David Ellis (Little, Brown, $28.00)             7
    6. "The Book of Life" by Deborah Harkness
(Viking, $28.95)                                5
    7. "The Lost Island" by Douglas J. Preston
(Grand Central, $27.00)                         -
    8. "The Magician's Land" by Lev Grossman
(Viking, $27.95)                                -
    9. "Severed Souls" by     Terry Goodkind
(Tor, $29.99)                                   -
    10. "Top Secret" by W.E.B. Griffin
 and William E. Butterworth (Putnam, $28.95)    -
    Hardcover Nonfiction
    1. "America" by    Dinesh D'Souza
(Regnery, $29.99)                               1
    2. "One Nation," by Ben Carson              
(Penguin/Sentinel, $25.95)                      2
    3. "The First Family Detail" by Ronald
Kessler (Crown, $26.00)                         -
    4. "In the Kingdom of Ice" by
Hampton Sides     (Doubleday, $28.95)               -
    5. "Hard Choices" by Hillary Rodham Clinton
(Simon & Schuster, $35.00)                      5
    6. "Blood Feud" by Edward Klein
(Regnery, $27.99)                               3
    7. "The Grumpy Guide to Life"
by Grumpy Cat     (Chronicle, $12.95)               - 
    8. "Everything I Need to Know I Learned 
from a Little Golden Book" by Diane Muldrow
(Random/Golden Books, $9.99)                    6
    9. "A Spy Among Friends" by Ben Macintyre
(Crown, $27.00)                                 4
    10. "The Invisible Bridge" by 
Rick Perlstein (Simon & Schuster, $37.50)       -
   Week ended Aug. 10, 2014, powered by
Nielsen BookScan © 2014 The Nielsen Company.

 (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Meredith Mazzilli)

