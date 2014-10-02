FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Edge of Eternity' retains perch on top of U.S. bestsellers list
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 2, 2014 / 7:10 PM / 3 years ago

'Edge of Eternity' retains perch on top of U.S. bestsellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - "Edge of Eternity," the
conclusion of author Ken Follett's 20th-century trilogy, held on
to the top spot on the U.S. bestsellers list on Thursday for the
second consecutive week.
    Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers
and independent distributors across the United States is used to
compile the list.
    Hardcover Fiction                      Last Week
    1. "Edge of Eternity" by Ken Follett
(Dutton, $36.00)                                1
    2. "Personal," by Lee Child    
(Delacorte, $28.00)                             2
    3. "Somewhere Safe with Somebody Good," by
Jan Karon (Putnam, $27.95)                      3
    4. "Festive in Death," by J.D. Robb
(Putnam, $27.95)                                4
    5. "Bones Never Lie," by Kathy Reichs
(Bantam, $27.00)                                -
    6. "The Eye of Heaven," by Clive Cussler
and Russell Blake (Putnam, $28.95)              5
    7. "Mean Streak," by Sandra Brown         
(Grand Central, $26.00)                  7
    8. "All the Light We Cannot See" by 
Anthony Doerr     (Scribner $27.00)                 14
    9. "The Bone Clocks" by David Mitchell
(Random House, $30.00)                          8
    10. "The Paying Guests" by Sarah Waters
(Riverhead, $28.95)                             19
    Hardcover Nonfiction
    1. "Killing Patton" by Bill O'Reilly
and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $30.00)          -
    2. "Act Like a Success, Think Like a 
Success," by Steve Harvey (Amistad, $25.99)     1
    3. "Jesus on Trial," by David Limbaugh
(Regnery, $27.99)                               3
    4. "13 Hours," by Mitchell Zuckoff
(Hachette/Twelve, $28.00)                       2
    5. "The All-Day Energy Diet" by Yuri Elkaim
(Hay House, $25.95)                             -
    6. "Guinness World Records 2015,"
(Guinness World Records, $28.95)                7
    7. "What If?" by Randall Munroe
(HMH, $24.00)                                   5
    8. "Zero to One" by Peter Thiel
(Crown Business, $27.00)                        4
    9. "What I Know for Sure," by    Oprah Winfrey    
(Flatiron, $24.99)                              8
    10. "Unphiltered," by Phil Robertson
(S&S/Howard, $25.99)                            6
   Week ended Sept. 28, 2014, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2014
The Nielsen Company.

 (Editing by Patricia Reaney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.