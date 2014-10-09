FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Crime thriller 'Burn' soars to top of U.S. bestsellers list
October 9, 2014 / 7:00 PM / 3 years ago

Crime thriller 'Burn' soars to top of U.S. bestsellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - James Patterson's newest book,
"Burn," debuted at the top of the best-sellers list on Thursday,
ousting "Edge of Eternity," the conclusion of author Ken
Follett's 20th-century trilogy, from the No. 1 spot.
    Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers
and independent distributors across the United States is used to
compile the list.
    Hardcover Fiction                      Last Week
    1. "Burn," by James Patterson and Michael
Ledwidge, (Little, Brown, $28.00)               -
    2. "Edge of Eternity," by Ken Follett
(Dutton, $36.00)                                1
    3. "The Lost Key," by Catherine Coulter
and J.T. Ellison (Putnam, $26.95)               -
    4. "Personal," by Lee Child    
(Delacorte, $28.00)                             2
    5. "Somewhere Safe with Somebody Good," by
Jan Karon (Putnam, $27.95)                      3
    6. "Festive in Death," by J.D. Robb
(Putnam, $27.95)                                4
    7. "Rise of the King," by R.A. Salvatore
(Wizards of the Coast, $27.95)                  -
    8. "Bones Never Lie," by Kathy Reichs
(Bantam, $27.00)                                5
    9. "The Eye of Heaven," by Clive Cussler
and Russell Blake (Putnam, $28.95)              6
    10. "The Perfect Witness," by Iris Johansen 
(St. Martin's $27.99)                           -
    Hardcover Nonfiction
    1. "Killing Patton," by Bill O'Reilly
and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $30.00)          1
    2. "The Skinnytaste Cookbook," by Gina
Homolka (Clarkson Potter, $30.00)               -
    3. "Not That Kind of Girl," by Lena Dunham
(Random House, $28.00)                          -
    4. "You Can, You Will," by Joel Osteen
(FaithWords, $24.00)                            -
    5. "Dungeons & Dragons: Monster Manual," by
Wizards RPG Team (Wizards of the Coast, $49.95) -
    6. "Act Like a Success, Think Like a 
Success," by Steve Harvey (Amistad, $25.99)     2
    7. "Guinness World Records 2015,"
(Guinness World Records, $28.95)                6
    8. "You Can't Make This Stuff Up," by
Theresa Caputo (Atria, $25.00)                  -
    9. "Jesus on Trial," by David Limbaugh
(Regnery, $27.99)                               3
    10. "What If?" by Randall Munroe
(HMH, $24.00)                                   7
    Week ended Oct. 5, 2014, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2014
The Nielsen Company.

 (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
