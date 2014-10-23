Jodi Picoult's 'Leaving Time' debuts atop U.S. best-seller list

NEW YORK, Oct 23 (Reuters) - "Leaving Time," the newest novel by Jodi Picoult, shot straight to the top of the best-seller list on Thursday, nudging "Deadline" by John Sandford from the No. 1 spot into third place. Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "Leaving Time" by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine, $28.00) - 2. "Burn," by James Patterson and Michael Ledwidge (Little, Brown, $28.00) 2 3. "Deadline," by John Sandford (Putnam, $27.95) 1 4. "Edge of Eternity," by Ken Follett (Dutton, $36.00) 3 5. "Mr. Miracle," by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine, $18.00) 4 6. "Somewhere Safe with Somebody Good," by Jan Karon (Putnam, $27.95) 6 7. "Personal," by Lee Child (Delacorte, $28.00) 7 8. Paris Match," by Stuart Woods (Putnam, $26.95) 5 9. "Winter Street" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown, $25.00) - 10. "The Lost Key," by Catherine Coulter and J.T. Ellison (Putnam, $26.95) 9 Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "Killing Patton," by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $30.00) 1 2. "Not that Kind of Girl," by Lena Dunham (Random House, $28.00) 3 3. "As You Wish" by Cary Elwes (S&S/Touchstone, $26.00) - 4. "Agents of the Apocalypse," by David Jeremiah (Tyndale, $24.99) 5 5. "You Can, You Will," by Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $24.00) 8 6. "The Innovators," by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster, $35.00) 6 7. "Being Mortal," by Atul Gawande (Metropolitan, $26.00) 9 8. "Choose Your Own Autobiography" by Neil Patrick Harris (Crown Archetype, $26.00) - 9. "Thug Kitchen," by Thug Kitchen (Rodale, $24.99) 2 10. "Plenty More" by Yotam Ottolenghi (Ten Speed, $35.00) - Week ended Oct. 19, 2014, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2014 The Nielsen Company. (Editing by Patricia Reaney; Editing by David Gregorio)