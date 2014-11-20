FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stephen King's 'Revival' debuts at No. 1 on U.S. best-seller list
#Media News
November 20, 2014 / 10:53 PM / 3 years ago

Stephen King's 'Revival' debuts at No. 1 on U.S. best-seller list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Stephen King's newest book, "Revival,"
shot straight to the top of the U.S best- seller list on
Thursday, toppling John Grisham's "Gray Mountain," from the
coveted perch it had occupied for three weeks.
    Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers
and independent distributors across the United States is used to
compile the list.
    
    Hardcover Fiction                      Last Week
    1. "Revival" by    Stephen King
(Scribner, $30.00)                              -
    2. "Gray Mountain" by John Grisham
(Doubleday, $28.95)                             1
    3. "Flesh and Blood" by Patricia Cornwell
(Morrow, $28.99)                                -
    4. "The Burning Room" by Michael Connelly
(Little, Brown, $28.00)                    2
    5. "Havana Storm" by Clive Cussler and Dirk
Cussler (Putnam, $28.95)                        3
    6. "Prince Lestat" by Anne Rice
(Knopf, $28.95)                                 5
    7. "Leaving Time" by Jodi Picoult
(Ballantine, $28.00)                            7
    8. "Blue Labyrinth" by Douglas Preston and
Lincoln Child (Grand Central, $27.00)           -
    9. "Pegasus" by    Danielle Steel
(Delacorte, $28.00)                             4
    10. "The World of Ice & Fire" by 
George R.R. Martin (Bantam, $50.00)             6

    Hardcover Nonfiction
    1. "41: A Portrait of My Father" by
George W. Bush (Crown, $28.00)                  -
    2. "Killing Patton," by Bill O'Reilly
and Martin Duggard (Henry Holt, $30.00)         2
    3. "Make It Ahead" by Ina Garten
(Clarkson Potter, $35.00)                       1
    4. "Yes Please" by Amy Poehler
(HarperCollins/Dey Street, $28.99)              5
    5. "Guinness World Records 2015" 
(Guinness World Records, $28.95)                8
    6. "For Love of Country" by 
Schultz/Chandrasekaran (Knopf, $24.00)         4
    7. "The Andy Cohen Diaries" by Andy Cohen
(Holt, $26.00)                                  -
    8. "The New Family Cookbook America's
Test Kitchen Eds. (America's Test
Kitchen, $40.00)                                22
    9. "No Hero" by    Mark Owen (Dutton, $27.95)  -
    10. "Dreamers and Deceivers" by Glenn Beck
(S&S/Threshold, $27.00)                         9
    
  Week ended Nov. 16, 2014, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2014
The Nielsen Company.

 (Editing by Patricia Reaney and David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
