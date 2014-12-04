James Patterson's 'Hope to Die' debuts atop U.S. best-seller list

NEW YORK, Dec 4 (Reuters) - James Patterson's "Hope to Die" debuted at the top of the U.S. bestsellers list on Thursday, pushing David Baldacci's newest thriller, "The Escape," into third place. Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "Hope to Die" by James Patterson (Little, Brown, $29.00) - 2. "Gray Mountain" by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 3 3. "The Escape" by David Baldacci (Grand Central, $28.00) 1 4. "Revival" by Stephen King (Scribner, $30.00) 2 5. "The World of Ice & Fire" by George R.R. Martin (Bantam, $50.00) 12 6. "Leaving Time" by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine, $28.00) 9 7. "Flesh and Blood" by Patricia Cornwell (Morrow, $28.99) 5 8. "The Burning Room" by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown, $28.00) 7 9. "The Cinderella Murder" by Mary Higgins Clark and Alafair Burke (Simon & Schuster, $26.99) 6 10. "The Job" by Janet Evanovich and Lee Goldberg (Bantam, $28.00) 8 Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "Killing Patton," by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Duggard (Henry Holt, $30.00) 3 2. "41: A Portrait of My Father" by George W. Bush (Crown, $28.00) 2 3. "Make It Ahead" by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter, $35.00) 4 4. "Money: Master the Game" by Tony Robbins (Simon & Schuster, $28.00) 1 5. "Guinness World Records 2015" (Guinness World Records, $28.95) 5 6. "Yes Please" by Amy Poehler (HarperCollins/Dey Street, $28.99) 6 7. "Dreamers and Deceivers" by Glenn Beck (S&S/Threshold, $27.00) 7 8. "The Andy Cohen Diaries" by Andy Cohen (Holt, $26.00) 10 9. "What If?" by Randall Munroe (HMH, $26.00) 11 10. "You Can't Make This Up" by Al Michaels (Morrow, $28.99) 13 Week ended Nov. 30, 2014, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2014 The Nielsen Company. (Editing by Patricia Reaney; Editing by David Gregorio)