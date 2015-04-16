FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'The Girl on the Train' holds spot at top of U.S. bestsellers list
Sections
Featured
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
U.S.
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 16, 2015 / 7:01 PM / 2 years ago

'The Girl on the Train' holds spot at top of U.S. bestsellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 16 (Reuters) - "The Girl on the Train," a
thriller by author Paula Hawkins, kept its perch on Thursday at
the top of the U.S. bestsellers list, a spot it has held for a
dozen weeks.
    Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers
and independent distributors across the United States is used to
compile the list.
    Hardcover Fiction                      Last Week
    1. "The Girl on the Train," by
 Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $26.95)               1
    2. "All the Light We Cannot See,"
by Anthony Doerr (Scribner, $27.00)              4
    3. "The Stranger" by Harlan Coben
(Dutton, $27.95)                                 2
    4. "Hot Pursuit," by Stuart Woods
(Putnam, $27.95)                                 -
    5. "Chasing Sunsets" by Karen Kingsbury
(S&S/Howard, $22.99)                             -
    6. "NYPD Red 3" by James Patterson and
Marshall Karp (Little, Brown, $28.00)            5
    7. "Miracle at Augusta" by James Patterson
and Peter de Jonge (Little, Brown, $26.00)        -
    8. "The Patriot Threat" by Steve Berry
(Minotaur, $27.99)                               6
    9. "At the Water's Edge" by Sara Gruen
(Random/Spiegel & Grau, $28.00)                  7 
    10. "The Nightingale," by Kristin Hannah
(St. Martin's, $27.99)                           10
    
    Hardcover Nonfiction
    1. "Legends & Lies" by Bill O'Reilly and 
David Fisher (Holt, $32.00)                      -
    2. "The Life-Changing Magic of 
Tidying Up" by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $16.99)   2
    3. "Dead Wake" by Erik Larson    
(Crown, $28.00)                                  1
    4. "Franklin Barbecue" by Aaron Franklin
and Jordan Mackay (Ten Speed, $29.99)            -
    5. "The Residence" by Kate Andersen Brower
(Harper, $27.99)                                 -
    6. "Get What's Yours" by Lawrence J.
Kotlikoff, Philip Moeller and Paul Solman
(Simon & Schuster, $19.99)                       4
    7. "Work Rules!" by Laszlo Bock
(Hachette/Twelve, $30.00)                        -
    8. "Do Over" by    Jon Acuff
(Penguin/Portfolio, $26.95)                      -
    9. "The Blue Zones Solution" by Dan Buettner
(National Geographic, $26.00)                    -
    10. "Being Mortal," by Atul Gawande
(Metropolitan, $26.00)                           5
  (Week ended April 12, 2015, powered by Nielsen BookScan
© 2014 Nielsen Co)

 (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Cynthia Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.